On the high school girls soccer scene, is this the year the most successful team wears green?
On paper, it would certainly appear so. West Vigo — who was 10-4 in 2020 as it advanced to the sectional title game before being beaten by a stout Northview squad — is loaded.
"We have basically our entire team returning except three defenders. With Corynn and our offensive players used to playing one another, I think maybe we can do some damage," West Vigo girls coach Alicia Lanham said.
"Corynn", would be senior attacking midfielder Corynn DeGroote, she of the 28 goals scored in 2020. Next to Northview's Kassidy Kellett, she was the most prolific scorer in the area last year. Kellett graduated so DeGroote is in a position to seize the mantle as the area's top scorer.
She's driven to do it too.
"Corynn just wants to win. She's very athletic and she wants to take her track success and take it out on to the soccer field. She wants to broaden her game. When we talk to her about things she needs to do, she just comes out and does them," Lanham said.
What makes her effective? Lanham gave a scouting report.
"She has a lot of experience and she's extremely fast. She has the soccer knowledge and knows where to put the ball. She does a good job of using our outside midfielders like Katelynn Fennell. We've been working a lot recently on where she needs to place the ball, so she's going to be a pretty big threat," Lanham said.
As mentioned, West Vigo is not a one-girl band. Even if you take DeGroote's 28 goals out of the returning mix, the Vikings would still have 24 goals returning to the team from the other returning players on the roster this season.
Fennell, who scored nine in 2020, is an important cog, as she can score herself and provides service to DeGroote. Lanham praised Fennell for having the right knack for picking shot or cross, a trait that likely also helps keeps defenses honest in defending DeGroote. Corynn's sister, Kyarra, scored six goals in 2020, and is also dangerous.
West Vigo lost three starting defenders, but retains goalkeeper Avery Funk, who has set a team record for shutouts in each of the season's she's played. Lanham anticipates that the back line will be manned by players such as Ellie Easton, LeNecion Holman, Kenzie Knopp, Molly Rohrbach, Dusty Welke and Lily Wrin. A returning midfielder is Tori Buchanan, who scored five goals in 2020.
It's all very exciting for West Vigo, which has never won a girls soccer sectional. Perhaps 2021 is the year?
"It's really exciting. This is one of the best teams I've coached and I tell that we can make big things happen this year. They want to bring championships back to West Vigo. They all have that drive and that fight," Lanham said.
A look at the other programs in the area, based on information given to the Tribune-Star:
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots have the most consistent winning tradition in the area, winning the five most recent sectional titles for either Terre Haute school. After a 10-7 mark in 2020, North coach Kyle Baker said the Patriots are young, but also hopeful they can win.
"We're excited about the group. We only have three seniors total, but we started five freshmen last year and they're all back this year. They were the core of our team last year. We've got that group back and we've got a good group of juniors who play around them," Baker said.
That now-sophomore spine consists of attacker Caroline Gauer, attacking midfielder Cali Wuestefeld, center midfielders Alyse Thompson and Rebecca Gore and center back Ella Winchell.
North lost the services of graduated Ellie Price, who scored 17 goals in 2020 and is now playing at Trine. Gauer (8) and Wuestefeld (4) return the most goals among the Patriots and Wuestefeld was also good for five assists. Another goal-scoring threat could be senior Korynn Shore.
Winchell will be joined by team captain Macy Stuck in the defensive line. Baker said the goalkeeper spot is a competition between Chloe Pugh and Carah McKinney.
"We have a core to work with for a couple of seasons. It's exciting to work with," Baker said.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves made noise in 2020 by winning seven in a row late in the season before bowing out in the sectional, finishing at 8-8. However, much of that team graduated, so South will be young in 2021.
"The run we went on last year did help increase participation and that will help us going on and to increase our team bond," South coach Courtney Hubbard said.
The leading returning goal scorer is senior Avery Pommier, who tallied 10 goals to go with seven assists.
"Her role is really important given that we're so sophomore and freshman-heavy. She'll take on a bigger role on the field and in leadership," Hubbard said.
Hubbard noted that the individual pieces of the team will likely move around the field. Returning players are senior defender Kamdyn Barton, junior Lauren Beaumont and junior Aubrey Switzer.
Sophomores Kylee McGuirk and Mallory Rich should have an immediate impact, according to Hubbard. Lauren Greven will move up from junior varsity and will likely be on the defensive line. Hubbard said two new varsity players, Margo Mallory and Alyssa Depasquale, should help. The goalkeeper role is in the hands of senior Aiya Vaughn.
• Northview — With Kellett having moved on, the Knights have big shoes — and 32 goals — to fill. Coach Don Bryan feels that the Knights, who were 14-3 in 2020, can do it.
Bryan said scoring should come from a wide group of players. Kamryn Hardy, Haylee Lockebill, Delani Wallen and freshman Lauren Tilley among them. Bryan also likes his midfield group of Ava Dorsett, Dani Carter, Madison Corrigan, Emma Whitman, MJ Fry and Kambre James.
"We also possess fullbacks that can score. We will have to put the ball in the back of the net," Bryan said.
In the back, goalie Lauren Ringdone will take over the starting role. Defender Raelee Everhart is one of the most important returning starters along with Violet Keith and they must replace the savvy that came from graduated Maggie Lackey. Bryan said support for them comes from Felecity Nuckols, Hannah Brown and underclassmen Aurora Nuckols, Athena Jonhson, Ava Harper, Maddie Smith and Katleyn Basch.
• South Vermillion — For the Wildcats, the mission is a bit different. Coach Kayla Payton said the team will be comprised of quite a few first-time players, so the season will represent a learning process.
Payton said 14 Wildcats are out. The leading returning goal scorer is Daphne Wilson, who found the net three times in 2020, and she could link the team through the midfield. Dree Wilson is another returner and she could play up front. Payton said new contributors could be Mackenzie Mackey and Hannah Boardman, who have competed in other South Vermillion programs.
• Sullivan — The Golden Arrows were 8-8-1 in 2020. There are eight returning goals each in Payton Templeton and Paige Chickadaunce. No other information was available at press time.
