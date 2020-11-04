GIRLS PREP PREVIEW: Linton dominant team in SWIAC — again

With all of its starters and key substitutes back from a team that finished 25-5 and captured the IHSAA Class 2A state championship in girls basketball last season, can Linton be stopped from winning the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title this season?
Unless a COVID-19 outbreak occurs, it's doubtful.
But if the coronavirus doesn't make its presence felt in Greene County in the next few months, the Miners and coach Jared Rehmel might be more dominant in the SWIAC than they were a year ago when they went 7-0.
But Rehmel isn't taking anything for granted.
"[The 2019-20 season] was a great ride," he told the Tribune-Star. "I couldn't be more excited for the girls and everything they accomplished.
"But last year is last year. It's over. It's time for a new season and everybody is 0-0. We've just got to try to get better each day."
Last season, Rehmel had no seniors. This season, they'll be crucial to the Miners' success — 5-foot-9 guard Vanessa Shafford (who averaged close to 18 points per game in 2019-20), 5-11 wing Haley Rose, 5-5 point guard Aubrey Burgess and 5-8 wing Abby Brownfield. Shafford (University of Southern Indiana) and Rose (Indiana Wesleyan) already have made plans to continue their basketball careers next season.
"Vanessa is a special talent and special player," Rehmel emphasized. "She affects the game in so many different ways."
Other significant contributors will be juniors Jaylee Hayes (5-9 wing), Gentry Warrick (6-0 center), Aliyah Thuis (5-9 center) and Izzy Walls (5-10 center); sophomore Carsyn Chambers (5-8 wing); and freshman Bradie Chambers (5-5 guard and Carsyn's younger sister).
Regarding which SWIAC schools might give the Miners the most competition, Rehmel named Bloomfield (6-1 in conference play last season) and North Central (6-2) as possibilities.
"Eastern Greene [3-4 in the SWIAC last season] has a lot of young talent and will be much improved," he added.
It would be overstating the obvious to say the Miners would like to repeat as Class 2A state champions as well as winning the SWIAC again, but Rehmel doesn't want to put an emphasis on that.
"We have expectations," he pointed out. "But we don't set goals. We just attack every game and every day one at a time."
