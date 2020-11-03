Wabash River Conference girls high school basketball last winter came in three tiers: league champion Seeger, in a tier by itself; then runner-up South Vermillion, sectional winner North Vermillion and Parke Heritage; and finally Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Riverton Parke, four teams that combined for just 19 wins.
It's hard to pick against coach Brent Rademacher's Patriots again this season for a couple of reasons. Seeger will guard you, allowing fewer than 30 points per game in each of the last two seasons, and the Patriots beat the three other would-be contenders last season while allowing the Wildcats, the Falcons and the Wolves just a combined 76 points. Oh, and Seeger played all three of those games on the road.
Graduation wasn't especially kind to either of the Vermillion County teams either, so perhaps Parke Heritage is this year's contender, or maybe the favorite for second place. Here are the outlooks for the Parke and Vermillion teams.
• North Vermillion — Coach Mark Switzer's team has won back-to-back Class A sectionals, and its two returning starters from a 20-7 team are good ones: four-year regular McKenzie Crowder (15.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.7 spg, 2.1 apg) and 5-11 junior Ava Martin (7.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2 spg, 1 apg), who has also been a regular from her first day in a Falcon uniform.
But North Vermillion wasn't deep a year ago, and the other returnees — Cami Pearman and Callie Naylor — combined for just three points per game. New blood needs to be found.
"I think we have some players that will develop over the year," Switzer said. "We hope to be playing well enough at sectional time to defend our title."
• Parke Heritage — There's no question that the Wolves have the most personnel back from last year as three seniors and 11 juniors are available for coach Mark Harper, who is in his second stint as a head coach in Parke County (formerly at Rockville) and was an assistant under Bob Kyle last winter. Those returnees were responsible for about 90% of the scoring for the 12-15 Wolves, who reached the final game of their Class 2A sectional.
Two of the seniors, Mady Millspaugh (5.9 ppg, 3.3 apg) and Lexi Jones (7.3 ppg), make up a good backcourt, but the players from Parke Heritage that other teams fear are probably 5-10 junior Grace Ramsay (10.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and 6-0 junior Hannah O'Brien (8.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg). Harper actually considers Ramsay another guard, and O'Brien is also comfortable away from the basket. Some of the dirty work underneath can be done by power forward Lexy Hanks (1.6 ppg), the other senior.
Most experienced of the other juniors are guards Bethany Wilson, Courtney Mack and Tara Cooper and guard-forwards Megan Wittenmyer, Kristen Wood and Jade Smith. Freshman guard Madelynn Downs may earn playing time too.
• Riverton Parke — The red-letter day for the Panthers last season was Nov. 30, when they beat Eminence and Providence Cristo Rey to win their own tournament. Since Riverton Parke finished 2-21, that was the only day they were victorious all season. That could change this year, considering that all five starters are back from what could have easily been confused for a freshman team.
The big numbers came from sophomore forward Bailey Duke (11.7 ppg, 12 rpg, 2.9 spg), whose aggressiveness earned her the top rebounding season in school history. Other starters back are sophomore guard Macey Barnes (6.9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.6 spg), junior guard Kaylee Mathas (4.1 ppg), junior guard Caeden Bennett (2.7 ppg, 4 rpg) and junior forward Alyssa Fellows (4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
Lindsey Peterson is the only senior for first-year coach Jared Garman, who has more size in 6-0 sophomore Lexi Nowicki and 6-0 freshman Reaghan Benjamin, plus juniors Jennica Sutton and Sydney Myers and sophomores Lilli Steelsmith and Cloe Vanatti.
• South Vermillion — Four seniors (including current college players Rebecca Berry of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Mallory Hawkins of Roosevelt and Jenna Myers of Rose-Hulman) and about 90% of the scoring graduated from the 13-11 Wildcats team that was conference runner-up and Banks of the Wabash champion last winter, so second-year coach Scott Jones is retooling.
The starting backcourt returns in seniors Chloe Rippy (6.1 ppg) and Lexi Gilman (2.3 ppg), and senior Abby Grange (2.8 ppg) was a dangerous shooter off the bench. Seniors Livi Gilman, Madison Freed and Claire Kendrick hope to take advantage of more playing time this year, while juniors Natalie Silver, Lexy Smith and Hannah Ping have experience and sophomores Calee Coleman and Jessica Berry and freshman Kenley Minor also have a chance to play.
"While we may not return a lot of scoring, we do have a nice mix of experience and youth," Jones said. "We will not be the biggest team around, but we will be quick and feisty . . . our success will depend on our willingness to make four quarters of defense our priority every night."
