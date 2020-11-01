Because of COVID-19 and the last-minute changes that seem to come with it, there's no point in listing schedules with the Wabash Valley's girls high school basketball teams this season.
Northview, for example, has already switched its 2020-21 opener from what was originally slated to be Thursday at Bloomington North. That game will still be played. But now that West Vigo is unable to compete for an indefinite period of time because of COVID-19 issues, the Knights added a 7:30 p.m. home contest against Western Indiana Conference foe Edgewood for Tuesday.
Of this week.
And Edgewood, which initially had West Vigo as its Tuesday opponent, happens to be the team that Northview girls coach Zack Keyes described as "by far" the favorite to capture the WIC championship. The Mustangs from Ellettsville went 19-7 last season.
The Knights, coming off an 8-15 campaign in 2019-20, will rely heavily on a pair of 5-foot-6 guards — junior Macey Timberman (who averaged 12 points per game a year ago) and sophomore Audri Spencer (about 9 ppg) — to improve on that record.
"They're a little more experienced this season," Keyes told the Tribune-Star. "We're expecting more of them — on the offensive and defensive ends."
Two 5-8 juniors are on the Knights' frontline in the form of Sydney Maurer and Tara Pearce.
"Both are kids we're going to need to knock down shots," Keyes emphasized. "Syd is probably our best defender and she's probably going to be guarding the other team's best player."
Manning the middle is 5-10 junior Hanna Dawson.
"She's long and athletic," Keyes said. "We're going to ask her to score a little more and finish around the rim."
Key reserves include 5-5 senior Katy Anderson, 6-0 sophomore Maisie Eldridge (also a cross country standout), 5-1 freshman Brooklyn Eldridge and 5-6 junior Emily Dawson (Hanna's twin sister). Keyes didn't rule out Anderson starting at some point this season.
"Our mindset is just to go out and compete . . . and maybe we'll get some wins that we weren't expected to get," Keyes noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.