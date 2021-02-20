Gilbert places 3rd, Howell 6th in wrestling state finals

Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert, competing in the 120-pound weight class, lost his first match of the season in the semifinals of the IHSAA wrestling state finals Saturday inside Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
After defeating Northridge senior Justin Puckett on a 13-6 decision in the first round Friday and Westfield junior Braxton Vest on a 9-6 decision in the quarterfinals Saturday morning, Gilbert lost a 9-3 decision to Crown Point sophomore Logan Frazier. That advanced Gilbert to the third-place match, where he knocked off Indianapolis Cathedral freshman Dillon Graham on a 9-5 decision to finish his season with a 30-1 mark.
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South senior 220-pounder Joshua Howell followed up his Friday night pin of Lafayette Jeff senior Jacob Raub with a quarterfinal loss to Perry Meridian senior Jeffrey McClure (pinned in 3:24) on Saturday morning. Howell then decisioned East Central senior Kole Viel 16-10, which propelled him into the fifth-place match against New Castle senior Jamarion Taylor.
Taylor pinned Howell at the 4:42 mark, leaving Howell in sixth place and ending his season with a 26-9 record. Taylor's triumph boosted him to 39-3 for the season.
Gilbert's third-place finish at 120 is one spot higher than his fourth-place finish at 113 last season.
"I wasn't prepared for [Frazier's] defense and I couldn't hand-fight with him, which gave him an advantage," Gilbert told the Tribune-Star by text afterward. "For my third-place match [against Graham], I got a good first takedown and I sat on my lead and it kept building."
Graham's loss dropped him to 28-6.
Gilbert said he already feels prepared to continue climbing the position ladder at the 2022 state finals next February.
"I hope there is no more COVID[-19] then," he added, echoing the thoughts of billions of people across the world.
