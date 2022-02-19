The two Wabash Valley athletes remaining in Saturday's final rounds of the IHSAA wrestling state finals at Gainbridge were defeated in the morning quarterfinals.
Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert, making his third state-finals trip, lost on a 14-5 major decision to Warren Central sophomore Kyrel Leavell, who raised his record to 33-1 with the victory in the 120-pound weight class Saturday morning. Gilbert jumped ahead on points 4-2, but he dislocated a previously injured elbow in the second period and it went downhill from there.
"I couldn't defend any more shots," he told the Tribune-Star by phone afterward.
Gilbert's loss still put him in position to wrestle for fifth place, but he had to forfeit his next match against Isaac Ruble of Bellmont because of the elbow injury. Unable to wrestle any more for the day, Gilbert was declared the eighth-place finisher at 120.
His season record ended up 29-3, counting Saturday's forfeit. Leavell won another match after his victory over Gilbert to catapult himself into the 120 championship match Saturday night.
Competing in the 195 class, Terre Haute North senior Sammy Saunders lost on an 11-4 decision to Chesterton senior Gage DeMarco. Still having a chance for fifth place, Saunders lost to Crown Point sophomore William Clark on a pin at the 4:26 mark.
Saunders carried a record of 37-7 into his seventh-place match against North Posey senior Wyatt Willman later Saturday.
Already eliminated in Friday night's first round of the state finals were Terre Haute South senior Nate Lommock at 145 and Terre Haute South junior Alex Rose at 182. Both losses were by decision. Lommock finished 31-7 and Rose 25-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.