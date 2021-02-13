Gilbert, Howell move on to wrestling state finals

Sullivan's Lane Gilbert and Terre Haute South's Joshua Howell are headed back to the Indiana high school wrestling state finals after their performances Saturday at the Jasper Semistate.
Ten other Wabash Valley wrestlers had their season's end Saturday at Jasper, six in the first round and four in the "Go round." South Vermillion's Joey Shew, wrestling at the New Castle Semistate, also had his season end in the second round after posting a first-round pin.
The draw at Jasper wasn't always kind to Valley wrestlers.
West Vigo's Johnathan Otte, in his fourth semistate appearance, faced the top-ranked wrestler in the state in the second round and lost 7-0 to Jaden Reynolds of Avon despite having two shots that came up empty.
"He gave it everything he had," coach Scott Rohrbach said of Otte. "If he wrestles against anybody else in the state he'd be up 4-0 [after those two shots that didn't score].
"He's one of the best we've had . . . One of the best I've ever coached," Rohrbach continued. "A 15-year career . . . It's been a helluva ride."
Terre Haute North's Sammy Saunders faced unbeaten John Purdy of Castle in the second round.
"[Purdy] is in the top three [in the state]," North coach Beau Pingleton said. "We knew it was a tough draw, but every kid is tough here . . . [Saunders] went from not making it out of sectionals to one match away from the state."
South's Harrison May faced last year's state runner-up, Avon's Cheaney Schoeff, in his second-round match.
"He wrestled probably as good as he ever has," coach Gabe Cook said of May, who was scoreless with Schoeff after a period. "He has a lot to look forward to."
North's Gabe Bignell and South's Christian Verst faced unbeaten opponents right off the bat.
Gilbert was undefeated himself heading into Saturday night's championship match, despite not being at full strength.
"I'd rather it be under better circumstances," said his coach — and grandfather — Roy Monroe about Gilbert's advancement. "The team was quarantined, [Gilbert] tested positive [for COVID-19] and he's still not fully recovered . . . He doesn't have his lungs yet, but [winning the state] is something he's lived and dreamed about since he was 5 years old."
"This was a lot less emotional than last year," Gilbert said when asked about reaching the state finals a second time (he's a sophomore). "I was just trying to keep my head low and focus on what I've got to do."
Gilbert won the championship match 7-4.
Howell went into Saturday afternoon's semifinals with six losses, but five of them were to Bloomington South's Tristan Ruhlman — a potential opponent later.
"[Howell's] record is really deceiving, and we like his draw coming in," Cook said. "His record is not a good indicator of the level he's wrestling at."
"I feel like the first match I came out and dominated," Howell said after punching his second state-finals ticket. "In the second match I wanted to play it safe, because I felt like I could beat [Columbus East's Tommy Morrill, because of common opponents]."
Howell, who won his semifinal match with a 45-second pin, reached the state finals as a sophomore, but didn't make it last year.
"A long time coming," he said. "A long year of gritty hard work."
Rohrbach also bids farewell to Jarrell Sholar, another four-year varsity standout.
"A helluva ride," the coach said. "In 11 years, he overcame a lot. He's gonna be missed. Torie [Buchanan] is Torie and we've got her with us for another year."
"Hayden [Tipton] and Gabe [Bignell] drew good first-round opponents," said Pingleton. "We were able to complete a full season [despite the pandemic]. I'm proud of the guys and the direction our team is taking."
"Nick [Casad, who lost in the second round] had a couple of good chances to score, but a couple of scrambles went the other kid's way," Cook said. "He's been a great teammate, a leader, and he'll be there [in the wrestling room] helping Josh [practice] next week . . . Verst and [Nick] Lommock had tough first-round matches, but they'll be back."
Wabash Valley wrestlers
Jasper Semistate
106 — Hayden Tipton (Terre Haute North) was pinned in 2:00 by Luke Rioux (Avon); Tipton finished 22-12.
113 — Torie Buchanan (West Vigo) lost 16-0 to Noah Lykins (Columbus East); Buchanan finished 16-8.
120 — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) defeated Robert Cline (Jeffersonville), defeated Ayden Amento (Evansville Central) 5-2, won semifinal match by forfeit.
126 — Harrison May (Terre Haute South) beat Zach Traylor (Evansville Reitz) 6-1, was pinned by Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) 2:49; May finished 20-10.
145 — Johnathan Otte (West Vigo) pinned Chris Newman (Mount Vernon) in first period, lost 7-0 to Jaden Reynolds (Avon); Otte finished 19-4.
160 — Jarrell Sholar (West Vigo) pinned in first period by Kalian Keith (Ben Davis); Sholar finished 18-4.
Nate Lommock (Terre Haute South) pinned in first period by Nick Cicciarelli (Brownsburg); Lommock finished 23-5.
170 — Sammy Saunders (Terre Haute North) pinned Austin Taylor (New Washington) 3:12, pinned by John Purdy (Castle) 1:41; Saunders finished 30-4.
182 — Gabe Bignell (Terre Haute North) pinned by Gabe Sollars (Evansville Mater Dei) 1:43; Bignell finished 22-8.
195 — Nick Casad (Terre Haute South) pinned Kendrick Payton (Rock Creek Academy) 1:45, lost 4-1 to Harris Eason (Franklin); Casad finished 25-4.
220 — Joshua Howell (Terre Haute South) pinned Jaden Whalen (Monrovia) 1:26, defeated Tommy Morrill (Columbus East) 3-0, pinned Nolan Skaggs (Franklin) 0:45.
285 — Christian Verst (Terre Haute South) pinned by Matthew Munoz (Jeffersonville) 1:05; Verst finished 19-6.
New Castle Semistate
220 — Joey Shew (South Vermillion) pinned Chase Emmert 1:25, pinned by Perry Meridian.
