Most of his life, Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert seemed destined to become a successful wrestler.
His grandfather, current Sullivan wrestling coach Roy Monroe, was the first Golden Arrow to advance out of the IHSAA regional in 1980.
Gilbert’s mother (and Roy Monroe’s daughter), known as Rachel Monroe in high school, was one of the pioneers of Wabash Valley girls wrestling back in the day.
“I’ve loved wrestling since I was a little kid,” said the 15-year-old Gilbert, who started competing when he was 5.
But Gilbert has faced adversity in his life as well. His father, Brent Gilbert, died of brain cancer when Lane was 9.
So when Lane Gilbert entered last Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Semistate at Ford Center as the No. 7 seed out of 16 wrestlers in the 113-pound weight class, he pretty much knew what to do if things were going his way and what to do if things weren’t going his way.
For most of his first three matches, things did go Gilbert’s way and he ended up in the semistate championship match against the only wrestler who had defeated him during the regular season — Evansville Mater Dei junior Cole Ross.
Gilbert chose to use a more defensive-minded strategy this time, but Ross built a 7-2 lead over the Sullivan freshman in the third period.
Oh well, Gilbert enjoyed a nice run. He’s still got three good years ahead of him.
Not so fast, wrestling fans.
Refusing to throw in the towel, young Gilbert suddenly displayed his offensive skills and pinned Ross with 35 seconds remaining to capture the semistate championship and earn the right to compete in this weekend’s state finals inside Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
In the middle of the practice Tuesday afternoon, the Tribune-Star caught up with Gilbert and asked him what he was thinking during the third period against Ross.
“He was beating me 7-2 and I knew I had to do something,” Gilbert recalled. “I could feel him getting tired, so I started shootin’ ... just trying to make a move somewhere. I’m mostly a freestyle and Greco[-Roman] wrestler. That’s what I grew up on. It’s more of a throwing kind of style.
“So I shot and he rose up to our feet ... and I threw it. I felt the positioning and I threw it [leading to the pin].”
Now he’s getting ready to compete in the IHSAA state finals in the same building where the NBA’s Indiana Pacers play their home games.
“I’m looking forward to intaking everything,” Gilbert mentioned. “I only get four years [of high school]. I don’t want to wish it away. I’m gonna go up there with my head on straight and not be nervous.”
Gilbert (35-1) will face Carmel sophomore Brac Hooper (26-5) in the first round, which starts at 6 p.m. Friday. The trackwrestling.com website lists Gilbert as the No. 5 seed and Hooper No. 12 in the 113 class. Incidentally, it has Ross at No. 2.
First-round survivors in all classes will move on to the quarterfinals, which begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I’m just gonna take it all in and have fun,” Gilbert insisted. “I’ll wrestle one match at a time and whatever happens happens.”
Gilbert admits he doesn’t know much about this version of Hooper, whom he wrestled when they were young children.
“He’s a good rider,” the Arrows’ standout said. “He’s always good on top with his legs and stuff.”
Coach Monroe, for one, thinks Gilbert will do just fine.
“We’ve lived our whole life for this moment that we’re getting ready to go into this weekend,” Monroe emphasized. “He’s worked hard and he’s overcome adversity.”
Monroe also used the “one match at a time” cliché — which actually makes a lot of sense — in describing Gilbert’s plan of attack.
“We’re studying film and we know [Hooper] is a leg rider,” the Sullivan coach added.
Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike (33-3), who placed fourth in the Evansville Reitz Semistate, is among the 16 wrestlers competing at 182. He’ll go against Merrillville senior Khris Walton (39-4) in the first round Friday night.
Tickets cost $10 for Friday’s first-round session or $20 for both days.
For Gilbert, this will conclude a dream come true — or at least Part I of it — that entered his mind before this season started in 2019.
“I was kinda hoping for it,” he admitted. “But I didn’t really have the confidence in myself. But over the year, I built my confidence up after wrestling a number of opponents and seeing how well I did against people from out of our area.
“Then I realized, I’m just as good as anybody else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.