Undefeated Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert and Terre Haute South senior powerhouse Nick Casad emerged with weight-class championships during the IHSAA Bloomington South Regional wrestling tournament Saturday.
Gilbert (23-0) captured the 120-pound crown with a quick pin over Jasper's Xavier Lopez in the semifinals and a 10-5 decision victory over Tell City's Kelby Glenn in the title match. Gilbert and Glenn were scoreless in the first period, then Gilbert went ahead 4-2 in the second period. A flurry of activity in the third period, including a takedown by Glenn, did not prevent Gilbert from getting his hand raised.
"Sometimes I like to force things in the first period and that's a really bad idea," Gilbert told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I force things, then I get tired and I throw myself out of my own mindset."
Glenn, who left the match with a 26-2 record, was the first wrestler to score on Gilbert all season, the Golden Arrows' sophomore pointed out.
"I got my mind right after he took me down [in the third period]," added Gilbert, who placed fourth in the state at 113 last season. "I stayed in good position."
A little later, Casad (24-3) used a pair of takedowns to seize a 4-0 points advantage on Jasper's Ashton Schuetter before recording a pin right at the end of the second period. This was Schuetter's first loss in 19 matches this season.
"I did a lot of hand-fighting and I was trying to keep my feet moving as much as possible," Casad said after accepting his first-place award.
Terre Haute South, the defending regional champion and last weekend's Bloomington North Sectional champion, finished highest among Wabash Valley teams in the regional — fourth with 79 points. Ahead of the Braves were this year's champ Floyd Central (153.5), runner-up Tell City (110) and Bloomington South (88.5).
Individual runners-up from the Valley were junior Harrison May (126, Terre Haute South, now 19-9), senior Jarrell Sholar (160, West Vigo, 18-3), junior Sammy Saunders (170, Terre Haute North, 29-3) and senior Joshua Howell (220, Terre Haute South, 21-6).
An interesting series of events happened at 160, where three really good Vigo County wrestlers were in the hunt. Unfortunately for Terre Haute North, junior Nicolas Sconce (22-5) lost to Floyd Central's Bray Emerine on an 8-7 decision in the first round. Then Emerine eked out a 2-1 decision over Terre Haute South junior Nate Lommock (23-4). Then Emerine edged West Vigo senior Jarrell Sholar (18-3) by a 3-2 score in the championship match.
Those three one-point triumphs over stubborn Vigo County opponents boosted Emerine's record to 18-8. Meanwhile, Tell City's Corey Braunecker entered the regional undefeated for the season, but Sholar decisioned him 5-2 to advance to the championship match. Then Braunecker got pinned by Lommock at 1:43 in the third-place match.
Vigo's county three coaches — Gabe Cook of Terre Haute South, Scott Rohrbach of West Vigo and Beau Pingleton of Terre Haute North — all knew they saw some excellent wrestling Saturday.
"Nick Casad wrestled as good as he ever has all day," Cook emphasized. "He was in a pretty rough spot in the finals on bottom. He stayed tough and in great position and was able to come up with a reversal late in the second period and got a quick pin just before the buzzer. It’s great to see someone who works as hard as Nick come out on top.
"Harrison May came up big as well at 126. He’s come a long way since last year. Getting second at his weight class should set him up pretty good next week at the semistate."
Casad, May, Howell, Lommock and 285-pounder Christian Verst will represent the Braves at the Jasper Semistate next Saturday.
"We didn’t come up with as many first-round wins as we were hoping for as a team," Cook noted. "But I feel pretty good about all five of our wrestlers' chances that advanced. They have all been to the semistate before and have a good idea of what to expect."
In addition to Sholar, West Vigo representatives at the semistate will be 113-pounder Torie Buchanan and 145-pounder Johnathan Otte.
"I think we lost a couple matches that I would like to have back," Rohrbach assessed. "But all in all, we had an excellent day. Half of our kids [three] are moving on to semistate."
Meanwhile, Pingleton doesn't mind that three of his grapplers — Hayden Tipton at 106, Saunders at 170 and Gabe Bignell at 182 — will keep his season going at least one week longer in the semistate.
"Hayden Tipton got the team going with an early upset [finishing third at 106]," Pingleton mentioned. "Hayden is a great kid who has put in a lot of time on the mats and has improved tremendously from the beginning of the year. He beat a wrestler from Southridge who was 24-5 [coming in] and another from Forest Park who was 22-3 to earn his third-place finish.
"Nicolas Sconce lost in the first round to a quality Floyd Central kid 8-7 [Emerine]. . . . Sammy Saunders is peaking at the right time and wrestling with a lot of confidence. Sammy is an extremely hard worker, does all the right things and is someone who has lofty goals. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him qualify for the state finals next weekend.
"Gabe Bignell is our lone senior qualifier [placing fourth] and it was great to see him advance. Gabe has been a great leader for the team. A lot of the guys look up to him. Altogether, I’m very proud of our team. We have made a commitment to get better and have spent a lot of time on the mat, traveling to offseason tournaments and going to camps these past few years. It’s great to see it starting to pay off for them."
