In a high school football game totally dominated by defenses Friday night, it seemed only fitting that the only score came on what appeared to be a desperation play.
It wasn't, coach Chris Barrett insisted after his Terre Haute North Patriots had beaten Northview 7-0 at Gene Shike Field.
"It was a come back and go," Barrett explained, "with a rollout into the boundary."
If it looked like quarterback Matt Gauer was running for his life on the third-and-20 play with 6:18 left in the game, it was because that scenario had happened several times before. Third-and-20 plays were nothing new for either side either.
"Jace [Russell] ran a good route," Gauer said after the game, "I just threw it up to him and he made a great pllay."
"I saw the corner [back] coming down, so I just put my foot in the ground and went up and caught the ball," Russell said.
Predictions of a scoreless overtime game were being made early in the second half.. The two teams combined for just 99 total yards in the first two quarters, when the best two players on the field were defensive ends Ilias Gordon of Northview and Keegan Collins of North (linebacker Conner Lutz of the Patriots was also in the discussion), and North never did get into positive yardage on the ground.
"As ugly as we've ever played," said Gauer later. "I asked [Gordon] why he had to tackle me so many times."
"One of our sloppy offensive games that I've been a part of," Russell agreed, "but we won the game and that's all that matters."
"We knew it was going to be tough coming over here," said coach Mark Raetz of the Knights, "and defensively we played really well outside of that one bust.
"Offensively? It wasn't a very good performance," Raetz added. "We were struggling in all phases."
"That's two weeks we've struggled to pick up blitzes," Barrett said. "[The Knights] gave us fits.
"I love defensive battles," he continued, "and both of them came ready to play. But we found a way to win."
The Patriots made some late adjustments in picking up six fourth-quarter first downs, after having that many in the first three quarters. Some of those were player suggestions, Barrett said.
"A lot of things went wrong tonight, and a lot of them were [Northview's fault] with their effort and preparation," Barrett added.
Terre Haute North 7, Northview 0
Northview=0=0=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute North=0=0=0=7=—=7
THN — Jace Russell 33 pass from Matt Gauer (Jacskon Guptill kick), 6:18 4th
=Nv=THN
First downs=6=12
Rushes-yards=27-50=18-minus 3
Passing yards=37=173
Comp-Att-Int=6-15-1=17-37-1
Return yards=1=14
Fumbles-lost=1-1=1-1
Punts-avg=9-29.3=5-28.6
Penalties-yards=11-82=6-44
Individual statistics
Rushing — Nv: Korbin Allen 12-49, Brylar Metz 3-2, Keegan Garrison 12-minus 1. THN: Russell 10-6, Nick Winchell 1-2, Gauer 7-miinus 11.
Passing -- Nv: Garrison 6-15-1, 37 yards. THN: Gauer 17-37-1, 173 yards.
Receiving — Nv: Metz 3-20, Allen 2-4, Josh Wright 1-8. THN: Deven Stillwell 6-32, Eli Moody 4-30, Russell 3-47, Mahki Johnson 3-20, Patrick Corrigan 1-36.
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) hosts Princeton and Northview (0-1) hosts Evansville Memorial next Friday. Northview's game will be on its new artificiial turf.
