South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats defeated the Covington Trojans 48-6 in a season opening gameFriday night at Anderson Field.
Garzolini completed 9 of 11 passes for 198 yards with Joey Shew, a senior, pulling in four receptions for 106 yards and two scores including a 62-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter.
Shew also forced one of the four turnovers committed by Covington in the first half as he recovered a fumble.
"This is my fourth year and this senior group has been with us four years,'' said South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett. "The whole thing coming here was about changing the culture.
"We have a good team and I was happy with how we responded.''
South Vermillion converted all four Covington miscues into touchdowns with Antonio Nieves, who opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run, returning one of three interceptions 49 yards for a score.
"The defense did a great job,'' Barrett said. "We have a lot of guys that played a lot of football.
"I was especially pleased with how our outside linebackers played.''
The first four plays for the Wildcats went for a negative 10 yards with only a pass interference penalty on the Trojans kept the drive alive.
After that South Vermillion gained 292 yards on 17 plays, scoring 34 points.
"That shows we still need to get better,'' Barrett said. "We had a communication problem upfront, but we were able to get that corrected.''
For the game, South Vermillion finished with 368 yards (198 passing and 170 on the ground).
"We want to be balanced,'' Barrett said. "That was a little better than I thought. We had a couple of young guys that ran really well on the edge.''
The lone score for Covington in the first half came on a 2-yard run by Neil Ellmore in the second quarter.
The Trojans finished with 202 yards of total offense with quarterback Alan Karrfalt completing 19 of 34 passes for 138 yards.
