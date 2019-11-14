North Vermillion's Falcons won't be intimidated tonight when they face top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. in a Class A high school football regional game.
After all, it's not another Parke Heritage game.
The Falcons survived a sectional championship game against the Wolves a week ago by a 42-40 score, just a few weeks after holding off the same team 42-36 in the game that wound up deciding the Wabash River Conference.
"That's the closest game I've ever been a part of," said North Vermillion quarterback Brennan Ellis, who turned what looked like it was going to be a disastrous play into a game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds left last week. "The other [game against the Wolves] had been the closest [until last Friday]."
"They were a force to be reckoned with," North Vermillion running back Wyatt Reynolds said of the Wolves. "I hate facing them. You know you have to bring your 'A' game."
"The conference was really strong this year, a lot of parity," coach Brian Crabtree said. "It doesn't get better than those two games."
And because of that, Crabtree added, "We are prepared as we can be at this point."
Tonight will be North Vermillion's second game at Lutheran in approximately 51 weeks. The two teams met in semistate play last year, the Falcons winning 14-7 to advance to Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Saints had very few seniors on their roster at that time.
A lot of people noticed: the voters in the Associated Press poll, who have had Indianapolis Lutheran in the top spot the entire season, but also the Falcons themselves.
"I thought to myself, 'We'll just have to beat [the Saints] again next year. None of these people are graduating,' " Ellis said this week.
"They're a year better, a year stronger and a year more experienced," Crabtree said of the Saints. "We'll have to play at a very high level to beat them."
Indianapolis Lutheran poses a different kind of challenge than the high-scoring Wolves, who finished as one of the top passing teams in the state.
"[The Wolves] tried to save clock [with their quick tempo] and we try to kill it," said Reynolds, whose efforts along those lines resulted in 37 carries last week. "We knew running the ball between the tackles was going to be a big part of that game, to wear the clock down."
"I'd never been a part of a game-winning drive [until last Friday], with the offense on my shoulders," added Ellis, who also took the Falcons down the field to a crucial touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
"[The Falcons] have been involved with a number of big games over the past couple years," Crabtree said. "They're poised, they don't get rattled."
Why is that, he was asked.
"I think it's how much work they have to put in," the coach answered. "They're invested fully, so they're able to make plays."
Indianapolis Lutheran is 11-0 going into tonight's game, while the Falcons are 10-1 with a regular-season loss to Linton. Reynolds thinks both those statistics work in the Falcons' favor.
"I'm guessing Lutheran hasn't had many close games at all, so if we give them a close game they might start breaking down internally," he said. "We've prepared ourselves by being in close games all year long, sometimes because we played to the level of our opposition . . . playing Linton was a big part of our success. It prepared us for a big game like this one, and I feel like we'll come out and play how we're supposed to."
"Playing in big games, we know what it's going to be like," Ellis said. "We know not to make mistakes or do anything stupid."
Asked earlier this week if his team was ready to play the Saints, Ellis said, "It's Monday right now. By [today] we will be. I think we're always the more prepared team."
