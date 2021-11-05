From COVID nightmare to glory: T-Birds are sectional champions

Every football team goes through highs and lows in a season. But few football teams have been through what North Central endured in 2021.
Back in September, when the Thunderbirds were waylaid by COVID-19? One had to question whether there would be a season at all.
North Central made it through a particularly nasty outbreak … and the Thunderbirds began to win.
On Friday at Springs Valley, the Thunderbirds got their reward for their dogged determination. North Central dominated Class A No. 6-ranked Springs Valley on their home field for a 30-14 sectional championship game victory.
It is the second sectional football championship in school history, coming three seasons after North Central’s last in 2018.
This one, however, was quite a hill to climb after the valley the Thunderbirds found themselves in at the start of the season.
“I was in the hospital for 10 days with COVID double pneumonia. I didn’t know if I was going to make it out,” North Central coach Joe Kutch said.
“I was watching the games on my phone. That was my low. Not because I was gone, but because two or three players were gone, the coaches were hit hard. The school was hit hard. Week 3 and Week 4 were the low points. We had to cancel Week 2. It felt like it was falling apart,” Kutch said.
Contrast that to Friday? This sectional title was a much sweeter moment than usual.
“The way this season has been? We knew all along the players we had. We finally got everyone healthy and we’ve been underdogs the whole time. Those underdogs brought us the trophy tonight,” said Kutch, cradling the sectional championship trophy with pride.
For North Central running back Tyler Vaughn? The top of the mountain was a wonderful view after being down in the valley early in the season.
“I’m excited for our coach. We worked hard for this and we wanted it. We proved everyone wrong and we made it to our goal,” said Vaughn, who played for Terre Haute South a year ago.
Vaughn had 126 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and one 2-point conversion pass that was a fair impression of Miami kicker Garo Yepremian in Super Bowl VII. However, just like everything else on this night, even that play went the Thunderbirds’ way.
North Central’s offense was good, but the Thunderbirds’ defense was brilliant. A good Springs Valley offense only had six first downs after the first quarter and the Thunderbirds knocked the Blackhawks (9-2) for losses on 11 different plays.
“The difference struggled early, but we were missing players and coaches, but once we got everyone in place, they started playing like we knew they would. They fly around. I was concerned with Springs Valley. We slowed their quarterback and I thought if we could do that? We had a good chance,” Kutch said.
Comparative scores are a dangerous game, but given that Springs Valley shared three common opponents with North Central and that those games were only decided by a difference of nine points between the two teams? This game figured to be close.
The first half lived up to the billing. Both teams prefer to run the ball via different versions of an option-based offense and both had success.
The once-beaten Blackhawks hit paydirt on their first series. Converting a fourth down along the way, Springs Valley went against tendency and scored via a screen pass as Jack Dalton had open space to go 32 yards for the opening score.
The Thunderbirds answered directly. Also throwing an impact pass against tendency to get into the red zone, Jeremiah Swalls dropped a handoff at the 11, but the ball bounced back to him, and his hole on the left side was still open. Swalls walked in for a touchdown and Jacob Adams two-point conversion run put North Central up 8-7.
North Central had a chance to increase its lead after a 63-yard Tyler Vaughn run, but the Thunderbirds were intercepted in the end zone. However, North Central’s defense was stout after the opening series. In the first half, the Blackhawks had five plays for negative yardage.
It was left to the special teams to provide the fireworks before halftime. Springs Valley’s Kannon Chase, also the quarterback, broke a spectacular 76-yard punt return with 1:53 left in the first half to put the Blackhawks up 14-8.
It was a short-lived momentum boost. Springs Valley booted the ensuing kickoff short. Wyatt Ison caught the short kick at the 35 on the run. The Blackhawks’ coverage overran the kick and Ison only had a couple of Blackhawks to beat. He did and North Central had tied it.
“That was huge. The momentum had switched after their return and I was thinking, ‘oh boy’. We got a bounce and he took it straight down the field. It worked out good,” Kutch said.
The two-point conversion was an adventure, but a fruitful one for North Central. Vaughn took a pitch right with the intention to pass. When he tried to throw, the ball slipped out of his hands and went straight up. Vaughn caught the ball and had time to throw again. He found Ison to put the T-Birds up 16-14, a lead that would to halftime after Springs Valley’s 42-yard field goal attempt just before halftime sailed wide left.
North Central (6-5) broke the game open for good with a third quarter touchdown on their second series. Vaughn set it up with a 33-yard punt return to the Springs Valley 12. Four plays later, Swalls, who had fumbled two plays previously, shook it off and plunged in from a yard out to make it 22-14.
Springs Valley never really mounted a serious comeback bid as the Thunderbirds’ defense was in control. The Thunderbirds put the game away with 6:17 left when Vaughn took a pitch right and scored from eight yards out.
North Central will host Tri next Friday or Saturday in Farmersburg. Given the COVID nightmare the Thunderbirds got through, as well as the death of North Central student Mallorie Cochran in an auto accident in October, the first football sectional championship since 2018 was well savored by those clad in green-and-white celebrating on Springs Valley’s field.
“With the fatality we had three weeks ago, the school needed this and the community needed this. It’s huge for the school,” Kutch said.
