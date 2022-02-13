Similar to most high school athletes in individual sports, the state's best wrestlers go through a season with "experts" ranking them by weight class periodically after monitoring their performances against stronger and weaker opponents.
Although these experts generally know what they're doing, there's always a chance that the human factor can cause a highly rated wrestler to lose to one rated much lower.
"That's why they wrestle the matches," some might say.
Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert felt the effects of that saying Saturday during the Evansville Reitz Semistate inside Ford Center . . . and he may have benefited from it.
Qualified as the No. 2 seed out of 16 competitors in the 120-pound weight class behind Brownsburg senior Logan Miller (also ranked No. 1 in the state), Gilbert earned a quick pin in the first round, won a 6-5 decision over tough Center Grove sophomore Reese Courtney in the crucial second round, a 5-3 sudden-victory decision over Columbus East senior Noah Lykins in the semifinals and a second-period pin over Princeton senior Jared Dunn for the championship after taking a 4-0 points lead on Dunn.
That means Gilbert, who placed fourth in the state finals in 2020 and third in 2021, will be going back this weekend. Wrestlers who emerge triumphant in the first round Friday evening will return to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to battle for state placings.
Dunn had made his presence felt during the semistate, so Gilbert was ready for him. During the pre-match introductions of the finalists in each weight class, when it was time for the 120s, Dunn bounced around to relieve nervous energy the way many amateur wrestlers do. Meanwhile, Gilbert stood motionless before walking like a robot – slowly and methodically – toward the trotting Dunn and sticking out his right hand for Dunn to slap as a symbol of sportsmanship.
Deep down, Gilbert realized he was in for a fight against a foe he knew little about before Saturday.
You see, Dunn may have pulled off the upset of the tournament by pinning the highly regarded Miller in the second period of their first-round match. Dunn then pinned Northview junior Seth Cowden in the third period and decisioned Cascade junior Dominic McFeeley 11-8 to catapult himself into the title match against Gilbert.
Dunn entered the semistate with four losses and was not considered to be as good as Miller or Gilbert.
Evidently, Dunn didn't care about no stinkin' rankings.
Ranked No. 2 in the state in 120 before Saturday, Gilbert remembers watching the Miller-Dunn match from a distance early in the day, figuring Miller would win with little difficulty.
"Logan Miller was winning [on points] and this kid [Dunn] comes out of nowhere and throws a nasty headlock and puts Logan Miller to his back," Gilbert said, realizing that the wrestler he thought would be his biggest obstacle toward capturing his third straight semistate title had been eliminated in the first round. "The crowd erupted."
Nursing an injured elbow that caused him to miss the early part of the 2021-22 season, Gilbert wrestled Dunn cautiously, partly because he wanted to avoid his opponent's suddenly dominant headlock and partly because he had bumped his elbow against Lykins in the semifinals.
"I feel pretty good about it," Gilbert said of the semistate championship. "I feel confident that next weekend [in the state finals] I'll get the W."
Gilbert's grandfather and head coach, Roy Monroe, admitted "nerves got the best of him," referring to Gilbert's rugged clashes with Courtney – who had lost to Miller by one point one week earlier in their regional – and Lykins.
Gilbert used a single-leg takedown on Lykins during the one-minute extra period to secure that "sudden victory" and Monroe was proud of how his grandson has battled back from adversity this season.
"We've put in a lot of work in the last month and a half with rehabbing and conditioning [since the elbow injury occurred]," Monroe pointed out.
Besides Gilbert, three other Wabash Valley grapplers – Terre Haute South senior Nate Lommock (145) and junior Alex Rose (182) and Terre Haute North senior Sammy Saunders (195) – placed fourth in their classes to punch their tickets to next weekend's state finals, all for the first time.
"It kind of feels unreal," admitted Lommock, who had never reached the final four of the three previous semistates he qualified for. "I had a very vivid dream about it earlier in the week."
Describing his glass-breaking performances Saturday, which included a third-period pin of tough Plainfield foe Braedon Spears in the second round and a semifinal loss to eventual weight-class champion Hayden Watson of Center Grove, he said: "I stayed in a good mindset the entire time."
As for next weekend?
"What creates winners vs. losers is being able to edge out extra points in times of need," Lommock replied.
Rose said he's glad that he is "cutting the gap" between himself and the top wrestlers in the state. In the third-place match against Southridge junior Reid Schroeder, Rose grabbed a 4-0 lead and remained ahead 4-2 in the third period when Schroeder surprised him with a pin.
Overall, though, Rose appreciated the semistate experience.
"It's a good feeling really," he said. "I'm just trying to get better every day and become a better wrestler and a better man."
Meanwhile, Saunders became Terre Haute North's first state finalist in wrestling since Thomas Dull in 2015. Saunders was proud of his first-round decision over Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference champion Jakobe Leavell of Pike and was not ashamed of getting pinned by eventual weight-class champion and reigning state champion Gabe Sollars of Evansville Mater Dei in the semifinals.
"This is something I've been working for in my 13 years of wrestling," Saunders emphasized. "It's a dream come true, basically. Words can't describe how excited I am."
Terre Haute North coach Beau Pingleton praised Saunders' efforts Saturday.
"I know this was one of Sammy's goals and I'm just really happy for him," the Patriots' coach added. "He's a super hard-working kid."
"All three of our kids here [including Logan Wenzel at 182 and Amar Gaffney at 285] did well," Pingleton continued. "I think they wrestled the best they did all season."
Terre Haute South's Gabe Cook was another coach smiling at the end of the day.
"[Lommock and Rose] are two really good kids," he mentioned. "I feel like they're both getting better each week.
"I feel like as a team, we showed up and competed at a high level. The matches we lost were close. Four of these [seven] guys will be back next year. So this was a good learning experience for those guys. But your heart breaks for the seniors [who don't advance]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.