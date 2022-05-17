Terre Haute South survived a stiff challenge from Northview on Tuesday to win its sixth straight sectional championship in girls high school track and field — and on its own track, maybe for the first time ever.
Courtney “four for four” Jones led the way, as expected, by taking the 100-meter dash, long jump and the 300-meter hurdles and anchoring a winning 4x100 relay team.
And performances by other athletes Tuesday brought two more immortals — Shelby Higginbottom and Lisa Ridenour — into the conversation during the evening.
Higginbottom won long jump in 2010 and was a three-time sectional champion (200, 400 and long jump) in 2009, making her the last North Central athlete to win a girls sectional event until Thunderbird sophomore Kathryn Ison won the 100-meter hurdles Tuesday.
Ridenour, the first McMillan Award winner when that honor was expanded to include both boys and girls in 1986 (although she wasn’t the first girl to win it), had her West Vigo school record in the 200-meter dash erased Tuesday by Viking sophomore Kyarra DeGroote (despite the fact that DeGroote almost missed making the final of the event).
But as the sun went down, the meet went again to the Braves.
“A lot of good athletes have come through here,” coach Josh Lee said. “These seniors have won three, and I would love to have seen a fourth [COVID wiped out the 2020 season]. There are some big point scorers we have to replace next year.”
One of those, obviously, is Jones.
“I feel good,” she said after wrapping up her long jump victory. “It’s my last home meet ever . . . and I won’t run track again, so I’m trying to do the best I can.”
“We can always count on Courtney for a nice chunk of points,” Lee said. “She came here and did her job.”
Jones isn’t in the 100-meter hurdles anymore, but Ison still wasn’t expecting to win the event.
“No, I was not [expecting a win],” she said emphatically. “I just wanted it really bad.”
“She’s an amazing young woman . . . a real ray of sunshine,” North Central coach Jamie Case-Huff said of Ison, who was also second to Jones in the 300-meter race. “I can’t wait to see her move on.”
The younger of two DeGroote sisters who are among the key members of the Vikings, Kyarra admitted she had coasted a little bit during the sprint trials but survived a three-way battle in her heat in the 100 (before placing right behind Jones) and didn’t have a stellar heat time in the 200 either. In the 200 final, however, she blew the field away in beating Ridenour’s record.
“It was pretty close,” she said later of her heat experiences. “It was crazy.”
Older sister Corynn DeGroote, who won the 400 and led off the winning 4x400 Viking team that her sister anchored, admitted she may have chided Kyarra about that, “at first, but she made up for it.
“I knew going into [the 4x400] that we were going to do really well,” Corynn added about the relay team that’s hoping for a return trip to the state finals.
Northview’s wins came, as expected, in distance events. Halle Miller, Katie Morrison, Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant set a sectional record in the 4x800 while Hayes and Morrison went one-two in the 1,600, Miller and Grant one-two in the 800 and Micah Peals won the 3,200.
Terre Haute North got wins from Emma Martin in high jump and Cali Wuestefeld in pole vault, while the throwing events went to Clay City’s Megan Jackson and South Vermillion’s Ozie Magaji.
