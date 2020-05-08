Recruiting is all about relationships, which is largely why two men with significant ties to Terre Haute will be involved with Wichita State men's basketball this winter.
Craig Porter, after two outstanding seasons at Vincennes University, signed with the Shockers earlier this spring after Lou Gudino, the former Indiana State University associate head coach, made a late entry into Porter's 2020 recruitment.
Gudino had been on the ISU staff through 2017, Porter's junior year at Terre Haute South and his first season on the Braves' varsity.
"A lot of people were telling me about [Porter] during his senior year, when I was at New Mexico State," Gudino told the Tribune-Star recently. "He made a great decision [by going to Vincennes]."
Gudino just completed his second year on Gregg Marshall's staff at Wichita, a year that ended with several Shockers in the transfer portal. "We had a very young team," Gudino said. "We had a lot of success, but we didn't handle it great."
That worked out well for Porter, however.
"We really didn't have a scholarship available until later this spring, and he was the first junior college guy we offered," Gudino said.
"I built a relationship with coach Lou," Porter said by telephone on Friday, "and my mentors around Terre Haute had a lot of trust in him . . . I'm excited to be part of Wichita State and taking the next chapter in my life."
At Vincennes, Porter started 27 of the 34 games he appeared in as a freshman on a team that won the junior college national championship with a 34-2 record. He appeared in 31 games as a sophomore, starting 26, on a team that finished 28-5.
And, as he had at South, Porter filled the scoresheet.
As a freshman, he averaged 8.4 points per game, was fourth on his team with 6.5 rebounds per game, was second in total assists (by one) and first in assists per game at 5.3 and was second on the Trailblazers with 28 steals.
This past winter, Porter was second in scoring (14.8), second in rebounding (7.7) and first in assists (7.6) and steals (1.4 per game).
The other significant statistic, the one Porter fans are looking for? At 6-foot-1, he led the team in blocked shots both seasons with 2.1 per game as a freshman and 2.2 per game as a sophomore. He had more than twice as many blocks as any other Trailblazer in both seasons.
"He's got really good instincts and a natural feel for the game," Gudino said. "The guy he's guarding thinks he's beaten [Porter, before the shot gets blocked].
"He plays with great pace. In some ways, he kind of reminds me of Jake Odum," Gudino added. "He wasn't highly publicized [coming out of high school]; he's kind of a late bloomer."
Porter doesn't know yet how soon he'll get to Wichita, but he's looking forward to it.
"I've only been in Kansas once, for the national tournament [at Hutchinson]," he said. "I'm going to let the game take me where it can."
He has talked to head coach Gregg Marshall on the phone, however, and Porter was impressed.
"I like his energy," the player said. "He's a lot like my coach for VU [Todd Franklin]. He's not going to beat around the bush."
Porter's course of study at Wichita is a combination of kinesiology — he said he's impressed with what the school offers in that field — and sports management. "They go hand in hand," he said. "I want to do something with basketball for the rest of my life."
He's also thankful for the role Vincennes University played in his life.
"It was an amazing two years," Porter said. "I got a lot things done, academically and on the court."
"He's a great story," Gudino concluded, "and he's still got a lot of chapters to write."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.