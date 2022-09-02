Riverton Parke is 3-0 in high school football for the first time since 2002 after the Panthers defeated visiting Fountain Central 26-14 Friday night.
Also 1-0 in Wabash River Conference competition, the Panthers travel to Seeger next Friday. Fountain Central (0-3, 0-1) will host Covington that night.
In other games Friday:
• South Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, the visiting Wildcats picked up a one-sided win in their Wabash River Conference opener.
Now 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the WRC, South Vermillion is at North Vermillion next week. The Wolves, 0-3 and 0-1, will be at Attica.
• Linton 52, Monrovia 27 — At Linton, the high-scoring Miners opened a quick 26-0 lead and held off some comebacks by the Bulldogs in the Linton home opener.
Now 3-0, Linton hosts Sullivan next week.
• North Vermillion 59, Covington 36 — At Covington, Jerome White rushed for 155 yards and five touchdowns and also passed for 120 yards as the Falcons won their Wabash River Conference opener.
Now 2-1 and 1-0, North Vermillion hosts South Vermillion next week. Covington, 1-2 and 0-1, will be at Fountain Central.
In Little Illini Conference games:
• Newton 11, Casey 8 — At Newton, Ill., the Warriors held their hosts to 153 yards in a defensive struggle, but 86 of those came on a fourth-quarter pass that went for the deciding touchdown.
Ryan Richards had a first-quarter touchdown for Casey, 1-1 both overall and in conference play. The Warriors host Mt. Carmel next week, while Newton (2-0, 1-0) will be at Lawrenceville.
• Paris 60, Lawrenceville 16 — At Paris, the host Tigers pulled away for their first win of the season.
Now 1-1 both overall and in the LIC, Paris will play its nonconference game next week at Harrisburg. Lawrenceville, 0-2 and 0-2, hosts Newton.
