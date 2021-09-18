Fluke TD spoils efforts of short-handed Patriots

What was looking like a hard-fought Conference Indiana high school victory for Terre Haute North went awry on one flukish play with 1:20 left in the game Friday night, enabling host Bloomington North to escape with a 35-30 win on its homecoming night.
The Patriots, short-handed when the game began and even more so as it went along, had dominated first-half play and held the host Cougars to just 61 total yards in the first two quarters.
But Bloomington North got its offense untracked — despite an injury to its starting quarterback — in the second half, took a 28-24 lead and got the ball back when the Patriots fumbled on successive plays late in the fourth quarter.
Terre Haute North's defense forced a field goal attempt after that second fumble, however, and the kick was wide right. The Patriots then went 80 yards in nine plays, taking a 30-28 lead when quarterback Bryson Carpenter picked up a bobbled snap — not the first one in the game — and scored on a 2-yard run with 1:39 left in the game.
The visitors' defense was ferocious again, smothering a Cougar pass play for a 3-yard loss, then nearly sacking backup quarterback Cayden Riester to force a third-and-13 play. Riester was under duress again and threw the ball up for grabs down the field, but when running back Cody Mikulich and a Patriot defender both jumped for it, Mikulich came down with the ball and the Patriot defender fell to the ground. The result was a game-winning 62-yard scoring play.
"The [quarterback] was falling and he threw up a prayer," Patriot coach Billy Blundell said moments later, "and it got answered."
An injury during Thursday night's boys soccer battle for the Cup put Patriot kicker and punter Jack Butwin on the sidelines — and probably for another week, he said while watching his teammates — but the visitors solved that problem in the best possible way in the first half: by not punting.
The Patriots took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in 18 plays and eight minutes, converting four fourth-down plays — one a fake punt by Damon Sturm, the fourth one a 16-yard touchdown run by Carpenter — and successfully picked up a 2-point conversion.
Bloomington North went three and out, netting minus 9 yards in those three plays, and the visitors marched again, this time 72 yards in 15 plays. Although a 72-yard touchdown run by Sturm was called back by a penalty, the visitors couldn't be stopped, this time picking up a third-and-18 play on a 24-yard run by Sturm; a third-and-seven play on another run by Sturm; and a third-and-24 play when Jaden Wayt made a spectacular catch. When Jesiah Richardson scored on a 3-yard run and Carpenter hit Wayt for a 2-point conversion, the game was 17 minutes old and the Patriots had had the ball for more than 15 of those minutes.
"Even though we were not at full strength, we had the ball most of the half," Blundell said later, but Sturm had aggravated an injury in the second quarter and was sidelined except for one third-quarter carry the rest of the way.
The Cougars responded to the second Patriot touchdown with a 70-yard, 11-play drive of their own to cut the lead to 16-7, but a 61-yard run by Carpenter had the Patriots in scoring position again before an interception inside the 5-yard line with 40 seconds left in the half ended that threat.
Bloomington North got the ball to start the third quarter and got a 43-yard touchdown pass from Reece Lozano to Jarno Hicks on its third play. North went three and out, but so did the Cougars — with Lozano injured on a third-down sack and a fake punt snuffed out by the Patriots. Getting the ball at the Cougar 39-yard line after that failed fake, the Patriots scored on a 13-yard run by Carpenter for a 24-14 lead.
The Cougars came right back with a touchdown as Riester and Mikulich began connecting on short passes and cut the lead to 24-21 with 2:10 left in the third quarter. Then defenses took over.
An interception by North's Aden Carter stopped a Cougar threat, but a bad snap left the Patriots in a second-and-31 situation that they couldn't escape. After three exchanges of punts, North had the ball at its 19 when another snap eluded Carpenter and was recovered by the Cougars at the 6. The home team scored on the next play, then got the ball back on the first play following the kickoff to set up the final five minutes.
"Our guys battled," Blundell said afterward. "We were short-handed, guys were going both ways at the last minute, but you have to do what you can do.
"We're starting to develop a warrior mentality," the coach added, after using the word "battled" a couple of more times. "If we can keep battling, we'll be tough to deal with."
