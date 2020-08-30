Sophomore Hunter Gennicks capped his first high school football varsity start at quarterback Friday night by scoring on a 10-yard run on Linton’s first overtime play and the visiting Miners downed Sullivan 22-16.
The Golden Arrows had tied the score at 16-16 with 1:12 left in regulation time when Jaeden King scored on a 1-yard run and Caleb Hughes sprinted around end for a 2-point conversion, but the Miners won the coin toss and elected to have Sullivan go first in overtime.
And the Miner defense, strong all evening, rose to the occasion — a sack, two rushed throws for incomplete passes and a fourth-down interception — so all Linton had to do was score.
“Defense has always been the staple of our program,” coach Brian Oliver of the Miners said afterward. “Coach [Mark] Gennicks [the quarterback’s grandfather; Hunter’s father is offensive coordinator] does a great job.
“I’ve got all the faith in the world in what he does.”
Both team’s defenses were outstanding in the first half, which almost ended in a scoreless tie. Linton had one threat die on a fourth-down pass reception at the Sullivan 3-yard line, but a short punt with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the Miners the ball inside the 20. Hunter Gennicks completed a 6-yard pass to Eli Poe with 11.2 seconds left, then ran for the 2-point conversion.
If the Golden Arrows seemed sluggish in the first half, however, that impression vanished at the start of the third quarter. Sullivan drove 61 yards in 39 seconds, scoring on a pass from Rowdy Adams to Carter McKee and a conversion run by Hughes, and it was finally a Linton-Sullivan game.
“I didn’t feel like we were prepared for this physical a game,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell said when asked about his halftime speech. “We did’t respond well in the first half.”
More defensive dominance returned for most of the rest of the second half. Linton’s Hunter Johns returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown, Gennicks throwing to Drew Smith for the conversion, and also had an interception by Jaydan Miller and a fumble recovery by Levi Grounds, but Sullivan came up with a five-minute drive to send the game to overtime.
And by that time, Hunter Gennicks had gotten over the jitters.
“He got more comfortable as the game went along and his confidence kept getting better and better,” Oliver said.
“Coming in, I had a lot of nerves,” admitted Hunter Gennicks, who had been a linebacker the week before. “I started reading the defense a lot better, and the line started getting the hang of it. It was the line who won that game.”
“Both teams battled,” Powell concluded. “I’m proud of these guys. Linton is a great team, extremely well coached . . . I love this [Sullivan] team. We’ve got a huge upside.”
“I’m just happy we’re playing,” said Oliver, “and we get to come out and play in one of the best rivalries in the state.”
Linton 0 8 8 0 6 — 22
Sullivan 0 0 8 8 0 — 16
L — Eli Poe 6 pass from Hunter Gennicks (Gennicks run), 0:11.2 2nd
S — Carter McKee 10 pass from Rowdy Adams (Caleb Hughes run), 11:21 3rd
L — Hunter Johns 34 interception return (Drew Smith pass from Gennicks), 4:59 3rd
S — Jaeden King 1 run (Ca.Hughes run), 1:12 4th
L — Gennnicks 10 run (no attempt), OT
L S
First downs 15 14
Rushes-yards 46-204 34-43
Passing yards 40 137
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 10-22-3
Return yards 34 20
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Punts-avg 3-34.7 2-21
Penalties-yards 5-74 4-36
Individual statistics
Rushing — L: Gennicks 14-67, Smith 11-58, Trey Goodman 11-46, Gabe Eslinger 7-32, Johns 3-1. S: King 15-35, William Newby 4-11, Dylan Wiliams 5-7, Adams 1-1, Grant Bell 1-minus 4, Ca.Hughes 8-minus 7.
Passing — L: Gennicks 6-13-0, 40 yards. S: Adams 5-11-2, 51; Ca.Hughes 4-10-1, 46; Bell 1-1-0, 40.
Receiving — L: Eslinger 3-12, Poe 2-14, Goodman 1-14. S: Bell 4-41, Tristan Drake 2-30, Karver Queen 1-40, Randy Kelley 1-15, McKee 1-10, King 1-1.
Next — Sullivan (1-1) plays at Northview and Linton (1-1) hosts Monrovia next Friday.
