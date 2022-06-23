Rob Gibson played in one of the most memorable Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star games 10 years ago.
Now he’s the first former player to be a head coach in one of them — and, doing the math, maybe the youngest one — as he prepares this week to lead the Gold Squad into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium.
Gibson was a running back from South Putnam in the 2012 game, a 44-41 shootout won by his Black team — the winning points coming on a field goal by Marshall’s Andre Strohm, who had never kicked one before — and coached by his coach with the Eagles, Troy Burgess. It was the first time the WVFCA used a Black vs. Gold format, in which the coaches drafted the teams whose players they would get to coach, instead of the previous North vs. South format.
Gibson carried the ball five times for 35 yards in the game, but made his presence felt in other ways too.
“I helped block a [kick] for a touchdown,” Gibson said this week at All-Star practice, “and I was selected by the [Black] team to win a scholarship award and also to be team captain.”
Gibson used his scholarship money to help him attend Marian University, and since graduating from there has climbed the coaching ladder quickly.
Last year was his first season as a head coach — that might be unprecedented among coaches on the WVFCA list too — but it was a memorable one.
All-Star coaches are almost always the two Coaches of the Year as picked by the WVFCA and Gibson earned that support by taking an Owen Valley team that had been 4-26 the previous three seasons and compiling a 10-2 record.
In addition, the Patriots earned a share of the Western Indiana Conference title and a sectional championship before they lost their regional game to Tri-West.
This year’s other All-Star coach, Northview’s Mark Raetz, led the Knights to a 9-2 record, another third of the WIC championship and their first appearance in a Class 4A sectional championship game.
Raetz can appreciate Gibson’s season — maybe “appreciate” isn’t exactly the word — because in the previous three seasons, Northview had beaten Owen Valley four times by a combined score of 202-0. Last season, it was Owen Valley 24, Northview 14.
“For a first-year head coach, he had Owen Valley playing outstanding football,” Raetz said from the other end of Memorial Stadium earlier this week. “I had known about him from his work as offensive coordinator at Greencastle and because of some mutual friends we have at South Putnam.
“He definitely earned this,” Raetz emphasized. “To win 10 games in your first season is outstanding work.”
“All I did was build [the Patriots’] confidence,” Gibson said this week. “We bought them a bunch of new gear and made them feel important, and the players did the rest.
“And I hired some new coaches,” Gibson continued. “You have to have good coaches with you that you trust.”
What Gibson remembers most about the 2012 experience, he said, was “all the coaches and players you meet. You develop relationships and you become friends with your rivals.”
Gibson, whose All-Star practices every morning this week have been followed by Owen Valley practices later in the day, wants to give the 2022 Gold Squad similar experiences.
“The most important thing is to have fun,” he said. “I want them enjoying themselves and staying healthy. They all deserve to be here.”
A banquet for the All-Stars from 36 different high schools is 6 p.m. Friday in the new Terre Haute Convention Center. Yevette Cress, coordinator for sports medicine at Union Hospital, and former Terre Haute North assistant coach Jim Sutch will be inducted into the WVFCA Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet are $30 and information is available by emailing tom@pacesettersports.com.
