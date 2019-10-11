It's doubtful that any members of the Terre Haute North High School football team have experienced Chinese water torture, but playing Indianapolis Chatard on Friday night may have been pretty close.
Never in a hurry, the visiting Trojans calmly and inexorably dominated the game, picking up a 36-6 victory that was only that close because of a 71-yard scramble by North's Jace Russell as the final seconds were winding down.
"We couldn't establish anything," coach Chris Barrett of the Patriots said after the game. "[The Trojans are] a very good football team — solid, depth at every position.
The visitors established their defensive dominance from the get-go, forcing North into fourth-and-20 from its 5-yard line just three plays into the game.
The Patriots were stubborn after a short punt, but couldn't stop Chatard on fourth-and-2 or after a penalty moved the visitors back. Chatard got a touchdown pass with 5:58 left in the first quarter.
North picked up a first down on its next series — one of just five the Patriots managed — but gave up a 57-yard scoring run two plays after a punt. Chatard also scored on its next two possessions — the occasional breakaways by Daylen Taylor the only big plays — and the latter of those demonstrated North's frustration.
Chatard's fourth extra-point attempt was moved back by a penalty, then seemingly thwarted by a high snap. But holder Patrick Mastrian turned misfortune into two points by circling his right end into the end zone.
North's other frustrations showed up in some first-half penalties, which was the main reason the Patriots had what Barrett described as an unpleasant halftime.
"Things we can control, we didn't at times," the coach said, referring to some penalties he felt were inexcusable. "Win or lose, you handle yourself with class."
The second half was a better showing. After Mahki stopped Chatard's last first-half possession with an interception, North started the second half by getting a fumble recovery by Griffin Klingerman, then stopping the Trojans on downs after a five-minute drive with Daniel Hopkins making some big stops on the defensive line.
"We battled at times," Barrett said. "The kids responded in the second half and fixed a lot of things."
But the Patriots hadn't picked up a second-half first down by that time either and Chatard's third possession of the third quarter resulted in a touchdown pass that activated the running clock.
Russell's long run gave him a 90-yard game and put the Patriots over the 100-yard mark in total offense for the game.
"We have to get some kind of offensive identity," Barrett said.
Indianapolis Chatard 36, Terre Haute North 6
Indianapolis Chatard=14=15=7=0=—=36
Terre Haute North=0=0=0=6=—=6
IC — Thomas Coleman 11 pass from Kyle Cheek (George Forsee kick), 5:58 1st
IC — Daylen Taylor 57 run (Forsee kick), 2:40 1st
IC — Wyatt Schrader 1 run (Forsee kick), 7:31 2nd
IC — Taylor 23 run (Patrick Mastrian run), 2:41 2nd
IC — Andrew Sowinski 25 pass from Cheek (Forsee kick), 1:00 3rd (approximate)
THN — Jace Russell 71 run (kick failed), 1:00 4th (approximate)
=IC=THN
First downs=17=5
Rushes-yards=34-255=24-121
Passing yards=116=22
Comp-Att-Int=10-17-1=3-13-0
Return yards=36=0
Fumbles-lost=1-1=2-0
Punts-avg=1-33=7-34.4
Penalties-yards=9-76=10-83
