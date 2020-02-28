For nine minutes of high school basketball Friday night, it appeared host Terre Haute North was going to give seventh-ranked Lafayette Jeff a battle despite the Patriots’ woeful shooting.
But the Bronchos are ranked that high for a reason — and they were ranked higher than that prior to a bewildering loss to Richmond a week ago.
So after Matt Gauer opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give North a 13-12 lead, the visitors attacked with a vengeance.
Jeff held North scoreless for the next seven minutes, scoring 19 straight points for a 31-13 lead. And although the Patriots had a couple of mild surges after that, the Bronchos had even more and went home with an 83-42 win.
“I thought we got some good looks early and were unable to convert,” coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said afterward, “and we dug ourselves a little hole.”
After falling behind 9-2 while missing eight of nine shots, however, the Patriots got two free throws out of an offensive rebound by Mahki Johnson and two 3-pointers by Gauer to take a 10-9 lead.
Braxton Barnhizer, one of the two sons of Jeff coach Mark Barnhizer, hit a 3-pointer of his own with 20 seconds left in the quarter but North — despite 3-for-15 shooting — was close enough for Gauer to put the Patriots ahead again in the opening seconds of the second period.
“We showed some poise,” Woelfle said, “but it got away from us — in a hurry.”
The visitors shot 60 percent from the field and even better than that from 3-point range, hitting 15 of 24. North was below 20 percent from the field until the fourth quarter.
Avery Beaver, one of the Bronchos’ other sets of brothers, was 7 for 7 from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 26 points. Brooks Barnhizer, a 6-foot-6 forward, had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots and three steals — two of which resulted in two-handed dunks — while his 6-3 brother had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and hit one of his five 3-pointers a stride away from the midcourt line.
“They have a good team and some very good players,” Woelle said afterward.
Gauer led North with 19 points. Johnson had six points and four assists and Ethan Knott, getting the most playing time he’d had in awhile, added two 3-pointers of his own.
“We didn’t play well enough to tonight to give ourselves a chance to win,” Woelfle added.
LAFAYETTE JEFF (83) — Bro.Barnhizer 7-8 4-4 21, As.Beaver 1-2 1-1 3, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Bra.Barnhizer 6-15 1-3 18, Av.Beaver 9-11 1-1 26, Williams 3-4 2-2 8,, Collicott 3-3 1-2 7, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Linder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 FG, 10-13 FT, 83 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (42) — Hankins 0-3 1-2 1, Johnson 1-10 4-4 6, Sturm 1-6 0-0 2, Gauer 7-14 0-0 19, Carpenter 0-4 3-4 3, White 1-2 0-0 3, Ingle 1-5 0-2 2, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, Knott 2-3 0-0 6, Frank 0-0 0-1 0, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 FG, 8-13 FT, 42 TP.
Lafayette Jeff 12 19 23 29 — 83
Terre Haute North 10 7 10 15 — 42
3-point shooting — LJ 15-24 (Av.Beaver 7-7, Bra.Barnhizer 5-12, Bro.Barnhizer 3-3, As.Beaver 0-1, Linder 0-1), THN 8-25 (Gauer 5-10, Knott 2-3, White 1-2, Hankins 0-1, Mason 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Sturm 0-2, Carpenter 0-2, Ingle 0-2). Total fouls — LJ 13, THN 15. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — LJ 13, THN 17. Rebounds — LJ 32 (Bra.Barnhizer 7), THN 34 (Hankins 7, Johnson 6, Sturm 5, Gauer 3, Mason 2, White, Ingle, Knott, Team 8). Assists — LJ 20 (Bra.Barnhizer 9), THN 9 (Johnson 4, White 2, Mason 2, Hankins). Steals — LJ 7 (Bro.Barnhizer 3), THN 7 (Carpenter 3, Hankins, Johnson, Gauer, Ingle). Blocks — LJ 10 (Bro.Barnhizer 5), THN 1 (Gauer).
JV — Terre Haute North 46 (Nas McNeal 15), Lafayette Jeff 40 (Eddie Reese 13).
Next — Terre Haute North (12-12) plays Plainfield on Tuesday at the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional. Lafayette Jeff (21-4) plays Friday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s Kokomo-Harrison (West Lafayette) in the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional.
