First football night packed with good games, but West Vigo called off . . . for now

The 2021 Indiana high school football season in the Wabash Valley starts with a bang Friday night: at least eight games, virtually every one of them a must-see event.
Unfortunately, there's that "at least" phrase in the previous paragraph. West Vigo's game with Washington was canceled Thursday and coach Jeff Cobb and athletic director Kenny Pearson were searching for a replacement.
According to the Washington High School website, the football team has suffered "a high number of illnesses . . . [with] no evidence to suggest the illnesses are COVID-19 related." But the school has suspended football activities until at least Monday.
It's a deja vu situation for the Vikings, who found a last-minute replacement — Purdue Polytechnic from Indianapolis — in a similar situation last season.
The games that will be played Friday — fingers crossed — will be, as indicated, good ones:
• Northview at Terre Haute North, 7 p.m. — These two teams played an overtime game a year ago, the Patriots winning 27-21, and there's no reason to expect this one won't be close too. Player to watch? Northview's two-way star Braxton Sampson is one of 22 players on the cover of Indiana Football Digest.
• North Knox at Sullivan, 7 p.m. — The host Golden Arrows are getting votes in the Class 3A poll and won 48-19 over the Warriors last season. But North Knox was 6-3 last year — including a win over Linton — and is going for a third straight winning season.
• South Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m. — Quarterback Anthony Garzolini is back for a fourth season and hopes to lead the Wildcats to another Wabash River Conference championship. He'll be breaking in some new teammates in key positions, however, against a team also coming off a winning season a year ago.
• Attica at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m. — The Red Ramblers were 5-3 a year ago, the Panthers 2-5, but Attica's home win over Riverton Parke was by just a 20-12 score. In a league that lost several games to quarantine situations a year ago, both will be happy to play.
• Seeger at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. — If South Vermillion doesn't defend its WRC title, one (or both) of these teams will probably be the reason. The host Wolves were 6-2 a year ago, but that didn't include a meeting with the Patriots, thanks to COVID. Seeger was 8-3 last year and knocked South Vermillion from the unbeaten ranks in sectional play.
• North Vermillion at North Central, 7 p.m. — The Falcons were 1-9 a year ago and the Thunderbirds 1-7. Ignore those facts and expect an exciting nonconference game that will feature a pair of newcomers to watch, North Vermillion quarterback Jerome White and North Central receiver/defensive back/kick returner Tyler Vaughn, an all-state candidate in his first season in Class A.
• Harrison (West Lafayette) at Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m. — The Raiders gave the Braves a 42-13 unpleasant surprise to start last season in West Lafayette and finished the season 6-4 (losing to a state champion, Roncalli; two state runners-up, Westfield and Zionsville; and ranked Class 6A team Lafayette Jeff). The Braves won't be surprised this time, but they could have their hands full.
• Southridge at Linton, 7:30 p.m. — The Miners are 0-4 against the Raiders (that's 25% of Linton's losses the past four seasons) since picking them up to help prepare for Class 2A postseason play. The Raiders are 45-11 in those seasons, with a state championship and two other regional titles, but don't count the Miners out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.