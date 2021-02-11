One game at a time. One set at a time. One match at a time.
Those have been common clichés uttered by athletes to sports reporters when asked to describe their approach to what’s coming up in their season.
In the case of West Vigo junior wrestler Torie Buchanan, she said “one match at a time” to describe how she’ll handle the Jasper Semistate, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
But if you’re persistent and ask her real nice, you can persuade her to admit she’s “definitely” proud to be Vigo County’s first female wrestler ever to qualify for the IHSAA semistate, which is predominantly for boys.
Buchanan (16-7) will face Columbus East junior Noah Lykins (30-2) in the first round in the 113-pound weight class. There are 16 athletes in each class and only four will be allowed to advance to next weekend’s state finals at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
That means nobody can afford a loss until the semifinal round Saturday. That means every aspiring state finalist, including Buchanan, must win in their first two rounds of the semistate.
“I need to wrestle the best I’ve ever wrestled and move my feet and hands,” admitted Buchanan, who also will be part of West Vigo’s winter homecoming court during the school’s boys basketball game against Terre Haute South on Friday night.
“Torie’s right,” West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach told the Tribune-Star. “She’s got to wrestle the best she’s wrestled all year.”
Representing the Vikings on Saturday will be Buchanan, who placed fourth in the Bloomington South Regional last weekend; senior Jarrell Sholar (18-3), who placed second in the regional at 160; and senior Johnathan Otte (18-3), who placed third in the regional at 145.
According to the trackwrestling.com website, first-round opponents will be Ben Davis senior Kailan Keith (26-6) for Sholar and Mount Vernon’s Chris Newman (25-5) for Otte. This will be Otte’s fourth semistate appearance and Sholar’s third, so Buchanan won’t need to look far for advice from wrestlers more experienced in big-meet atmosphere.
“You head down to the semistate and it’s the best of the best of who’s left,” Rohrbach emphasized. “There are no pushovers. There’s nobody there who does not deserve to be down there.”
Rohrbach said the last West Vigo wrestler to qualify for the state finals was Gabe Cook, who captured the 140-pound state title as a senior in 1996. Cook also happens to be the current Terre Haute South wrestling coach.
Cook’s Braves will send five athletes into semistate warfare Saturday — senior Nick Casad (24-3, 195, first in regional and first in sectional); junior Harrison May (19-9, 126, second in regional); senior Joshua Howell (21-6, 220, second in regional); junior Nate Lommock (23-4, 160, third in regional and first in sectional); and junior Christian Verst (19-5, 285, fourth in regional). This is the third straight year that Lommock has qualified for the semistate.
First-round foes will be Rock Creek Academy junior Kendrick Payton (16-6) for Casad, Evansville Reitz sophomore Zach Traylor (21-9) for May, Monrovia senior Jaden Whalen (28-7) for Howell, Brownsburg junior Nick Cicciarelli (19-5) for Lommock and Jeffersonville senior Matthew Munoz (31-0) for Verst.
“I really like our first-round draws,” Cook insisted. “They’re all excited and ready to compete. . . . Nick’s going to be challenged. In order to advance, he’s probably going to have to go through someone he lost to in the regular season [senior Harris Eason of Franklin Community in the second round], but he’s improved a lot since then.”
Meanwhile, Howell earned a state-finals trip two years ago, but he fell short of that goal last season. This season, five of his six losses have been to the same wrestler — Bloomington South’s undefeated Tristan Ruhlman, a senior. The only way Howell and Ruhlman could square off Saturday is if both reach the semistate championship match, which would be just fine with Cook.
Terre Haute North will have three grapplers in action Saturday — junior Sammy Saunders (29-3, 170, second in regional and first in sectional); sophomore Hayden Tipton (22-11, 106, third in regional); and senior Gabe Bignell (22-7, 182, fourth in regional). In semistate openers, Saunders will go against New Washington junior Austin Taylor (12-1), Tipton will battle Avon freshman Luke Rioux (18-10) and Bignell will lock horns with Evansville Mater Dei junior Gabe Sollars (22-0).
“I like where our kids are at,” Terre Haute North coach Beau Pingleton assessed. “They’re really motivated and working hard in practice.”
Arguably the most likely Wabash Valley wrestler to move on to the state finals is Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert (23-0 at 120), who finished fourth in the state at 113 last season. His first-round opponent will be Jeffersonville senior Robert Cline (20-13).
This semistate has taken place inside Evansville’s Ford Center in recent years, but it was switched to Jasper for financial reasons this year. After all, why have it at spacious Ford Center if only two fans per athlete are allowed to purchase tickets because of COVID-19 concerns?
• • •
In the New Castle Semistate, South Vermillion will have senior Joey Shew (20-1, 220, first in the Franklin Regional and first in the Crawfordsville Sectional) competing Saturday. His initial foe will be South Dearborn senior Chase Emmert (19-16).
