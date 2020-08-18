High school football coaches from the southern half of the Wabash River Conference are collectively holding their breath or, in a couple of cases, hoping the worst is behind them as regular-season openers are scheduled Friday and Saturday.
Because this season looks like a lot of fun if they can get it played.
Brad Sanders and his Riverton Parke Panthers are still in quarantine, which will cost them Friday's night opener against Attica and apparently next week's game with Fountain Central too.
North Vermillion had its bout with positive coronavirus tests a little earlier. So although the Falcons weren't able to have their preseason scrimmage against West Vigo on Saturday, they'll be able to open the regular season against Owen Valley by moving that game to this Saturday to give them the required number of practices.
But, if there are no other setbacks, here's what the southern schools in the conference should look like.
• North Vermillion — The Falcons were 11-2 a year ago, losing a nonconference game to Linton and then losing a regional game to eventual state runner-up Lafayette Central Catholic.
Senior leadership, coach Brian Crabtree texted the Tribune-Star, is being provided by two-way lineman Matthew Jackson, defensive back/receiver Klayton Bailey and McKenzie Crowder, "one of the most accurate kickers in the state," the coach said.
There's rebuilding to be done elsewhere by the defending conference champions, but Crabtree and the Falcons have done that before.
• Parke Heritage — The Wolves were 10-2 last year, losing twice — by a total of eight points — to North Vermillion in a pair of classic games that decided the conference and sectional championships. Graduation took quarterback Logan White, one of the nation's leading passers, and a couple of his receivers, but coach Brian Moore doesn't sound worried.
"This is my third year [at Parke Heritage] and the kids are really starting to understand what we expect and are responding very well," he said. "We actually may be more talented this year."
Junior Noble Johnson led the state in receiving yards last season and now has two new quarterbacks to get him the ball — senior Jake Roberts and Christian Johnson, Noble's sophomore brother. "He's a pretty special talent," Moore said of the younger Johnson, a leader on the Wolves' sectional-winning basketball team as a freshman.
Junior Anthony Wood and senior Reece Simpson — the latter a three-year defensive starter — plus first-year senior Riley Ferguson, another basketball standout, are new components to this year's receiving corps. And four of the five offensive linemen are returning starters, "so we know we can run the ball week in and week out," Moore said.
Defensively, "We're getting better, and we as a coaching staff are getting better," Moore continued. "We're tall with long, fast bodies. We're small — we're not bigger than anybody we play — but as long as we're hard-nosed we can be pretty good."
• Riverton Parke — Losing two games, one of them to one of the teams they beat in last year's 3-7 season, is a blow to the Panthers because they feel they're starting to turn a corner.
The backfield in the Panthers' wing-T offense is led by returning starting quarterback Derek Lebron and includes senior Landyn Hollingsworth and sophomores Darren Hazzard and Michael Fellows. Senior Kayden Allee and juniors Dalton Purcell and Gabe Harrison are the beefiest members of a returning offensive line that also includes guards Hayden Martin and Seth McConnell. The tight ends are a pair of seniors, returnee Spencer Rickard and first-year player Hayden Gilstrap.
Sophomore Jacob Hopton is a returning starter at safety, while other defensive stalwarts include junior linebacker Jeremy Cox, junior noseguard Kaydan Murphy and senior safety Tristan Hightower.
To summarize, it's a team that's experienced but still not very old that also includes a good freshman group and some talent in the lower grades, Sanders said.
"We're excited about what we could do," the coach said. "Our goal is a winning season; we hope we can get a season. We're literally taking it one game at a time."
• South Vermillion — The Wildcats were 7-5 last year, losing their sectional championship game to a Western Boone team on its way to a second straight Class 2A state championship.
"We're hoping to be better than last year," coach Greg Barrett said recently. "We have some returning players we're excited about."
Junior quarterback Anthony Garzolini (6-foot-5, 205) has already been offered a scholarship by Indiana State, and senior tailback Anthonio Nieves returns for his third year as a starter after gaining 1,400 yards on the ground a year ago. Tight end Joey Shew (also an inside linebacker) may have gotten Division I offers himself were it not for an injury a year ago, Barrett feels.
Slotbacks returning are junior Peyton Hawkins and senior Thomas Brooks; junior Braden Allen is a returning starter at wide receiver; and senior Austin Beckman, senior Kadin McMahon and junior Aiden Kanouse are the returning starters on an offensive line that also includes junior Matt Goeppner and sophomore Gus Shyrock.
Defenders who are not listed with the offensive starters include three-year lineman (and running back) Mason Holland, linebackers Sam Natale and Zach Dalbey and lineman James Mancourt. Three-year kicker Luke Higgins was perfect on extra points a year ago.
"This is the biggest team of returnees we've ever had," Barrett said. "We have a lot of kids who have played a lot of football."
• Others — The rest of the WRC includes Seeger, which was 6-4 last year as veteran coach Herb King's program had its best year in his four seasons there; Attica, which was 6-5 but suffered some graduation losses; Covington, which went 5-5 and lost star quarterback Colton Brown; and Fountain Central, which fell to 0-10 a year ago.
Covington's new coach, Tyler Campbell, may be the youngest in the state (he's a 2015 Attica graduate) but had been working in the XFL before that league folded in the spring.
