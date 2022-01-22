Final score doesn't reflect Braves' effort

The numbers frozen on the scoreboard just didn’t seem quite right.
The final score read: Bloomington North 67, Terre Haute South 44.
But the boys basketball game the Cougars and Braves had just played didn’t feel like that at all.
“The score isn’t indicative of how we played,” Terre Haute South coach Maynard Lewis said. “We really gave a lot of effort tonight, and were just on the short end of the stick.”
Most of that short end came at the end of the first half and the end of the second half.
Bloomington North broke open a 17-all game with an 11-2 run to cap the second quarter, then turned an 11-point lead to start the fourth quarter into the final 23-point margin with a 14-4 spurt.
“I thought we competed and the guys really fought hard,” Lewis said. “We just gave them too many second-chance opportunities. A couple possessions they had three offensive rebounds and hurt us on the boards.”
Among those doing the damage was 6-foot-7 Cougar junior JaQualon “JQ” Roberts. A box-and-one by the Braves kept the IU recruiting target quiet in the first quarter, but he exploded for 11 points and four rebounds in the second frame on the way to 17 points and 10 rebounds on the night.
“A Division I player as good as he is, you’re not going to shut him down, you just do your best to contain him,” Lewis said. “Our guys gave him our best effort. JQ is athletic, he can shoot, he’s strong and takes the ball to the basket, so at the high school level you’re just hoping he misses some jumpers.”
Terre Haute was also hoping other Cougars would miss jumpers, willing to trade open 3-point shots for limiting Roberts around the rim. It worked to a point as the hosts went just 7 of 28 from long distance but still made enough to keep the Braves at arm’s length.
“It was one of those games you hope they’re missing [shots],” Lewis said. “They got a lot of confidence early, then went through a dry spell, then caught fire again.
“We had to play the percentages. We don’t want to give them easy buckets. They’ve got a great player in JQ. The focus was on him, and we had to make someone else beat us. We had our opportunities.”
Indeed, the Braves finished with just 13 turnovers, but they came at inopportune times and in bunches, such as in the second quarter when Bloomington North reserve guard Dawan Daniels made four steals.
That offset some solid work from T.J. Wilson on the interior, as the 6-3 forward finished with a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds. Amariyae Wilson added 11 points.
“We definitely got T.J.’s confidence up,” Lewis said. “Both our big guys are playing well. T.J. and Jude [McCoskey] are starting to establish an inside presence, so we’re starting to develop an identity as a team, which is really positive, especially at this point in the year.
“Unfortunately, to beat a good team like this you have to shoot 75% on free throws [Braves were 5 of 8] and you have to keep your turnovers under 10. Committing 12 or 13 is too many against a team like this that is able to take those turnovers and get buckets out of them.”
In spite of the uncomfortable final margin and a nine-game losing streak, Lewis saw reason for optimism entering the final month of the regular season, which starts Friday at Bloomington South.
“We just want to get the trend on an upward swing and keep battling,” he said. “We’ve evolved as a team. The guys competed, the effort is there. It’s just a matter of a few possessions that need to go our way. When we get over the hump, it’s going to feel special.”
