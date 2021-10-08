If there was one play to sum up Terre Haute North football’s loss to Indianapolis Chatard on Friday night at Riddle Stadium, it came well after the game was already decided.
Down big in the fourth quarter and with a running clock ticking, the Patriots — punting deep in their own end zone — had the kick doink off the back of a lineman and out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Then the Trojans scored again after getting the ball back.
Sometimes, it’s that kind of night.
North was smashed 53-7 by Chatard in the Patriots’ most lopsided defeat of the season, with the arm of Trojans’ quarterback Carter St. John (409 yards) especially ripping the North secondary to pieces.
North coach Billy Blundell wanted to help lead his team to a memorable result in his senior class’ final home game. The Patriots got one, but probably for the wrong reasons.
“This is a terrible way to lose like that on your senior night,” Blundell said. “As we look at our goals for the year, one of our goals is to win a sectional and win a regional. So if you can’t get motivated for that, there’s not much I can say or do that’s going to change that.”
As the postseason looms, North is in a slump that couldn’t have come at a worse time.
After starting the season 2-2, the Patriots entered this week having lost two of three while looking shaky in a one-score victory against winless Southport last week. And the Trojans were by no means going to provide a rest: they’re the defending Class 3A state champions.
Chatard entered Friday as the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A despite having a losing record (3-4) — a testament to the competition it plays as well as its reputation around the state. It was a type of pedigree the Patriots simply weren’t ready for from the jump.
The Trojans were up 30 at half and triggered the running-clock rule with St. John’s third and final passing score midway through the third quarter. North’s rushing attack had flashes of quality — tailback Damon Sturm’s 63-yard touchdown late in the first quarter was the main highlight — but its defense had no answer for St. John’s passing ability.
Blundell’s pass rush-heavy style didn’t result in much pressure on St. John, leaving him time to pinpoint receivers. That strategy is not going to change because of one game, Blundell remarked.
“That’s just the way it rolls when you play as aggressive as our defense likes to play,” Blundell said. “That’s who we are … that’s our identity. We’re going to win by it, we’re going to lose by it.”
Friday’s blowout isn’t going to be a “burn the tape” moment where the Patriots forget it ever happened, Blundell said. In fact, he believes some losses like this can often be boiled down to several overarching mistakes.
Whatever those may be, time is running out for North to salvage its season.
“It’s easy to look at that score and just say, ‘Man, nothing went right,’” Blundell said. “But oftentimes when you watch film, it’s just a couple things that didn’t go right. Our goal is to analyze this film and teach these kids up, because that’s what this is about.”
