Led by 19 points from Mark Hankins, Terre Haute North bounced back from a Friday road loss to defeat visiting Decatur Central 64-56 in boys high school basketball Saturday night on Jim Jones Court.
Hankins, a 6-foot-5 junior swingman, tallied 12 of his points in the second quarter when the Patriots turned a 21-18 deficit into a 39-35 halftime advantage. Matt Gauer added 12 points, including 11 in the first eight minutes, as part of North's final home game of the season.
Javon Tracy scored 20 points, slightly above his average, to pace the visitors. He got help from K.C. Berry and reserve Bo Redd with 10 apiece. Tracy also contributed four of his team's seven steals.
North trailed 7-3, then rattled off nine unanswered points — two free throws, a 15-foot jumper and a driving basket through traffic by Gauer and a 3-point goal by Hankins — to catapult on top 12-7 late in the first quarter.
"We moved the ball very well in the first quarter," pointed out North coach Todd Woelfle, who smiled when informed that his squad did not commit a turnover during that span.
"We were sharp offensively. Defensively, we had to make some adjustments to try to slow them down. I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half."
Colin Frank closed the opening period with a fielder and he opened the second period with another fielder as the Patriots climbed within 21-20. The Hawks from Indianapolis grabbed their final lead — 35-32 with 2:14 left in the first half — on a 3-pointer by Jamal Thomas and a 10-foot jumper by Redd.
After that, Hankins hit a turnaround jumper, Hankins sank a 3 and Hankins converted a fancy rebound bucket at the buzzer to provide the Patriots with the four-point halftime margin.
Baskets by Tracy and burly Brandon Smith of Decatur Central tied the score at 39-39 in the opening 43 seconds of the second half. But a three-point play by North's Bryson Carpenter broke the tie, then a 3-point shot by teammate Mahki Johnson padded the Patriots' cushion to 45-41 midway through the third stanza.
A 7-0 run — consisting of two free throws by Hankins, one freebie each by Gauer and Johnson and a 3 from the left wing by Caden Mason — boosted the home team's lead to 52-44 late in the third period.
Decatur Central pulled within three points twice in the final frame — 54-51 and 59-56 — before Mason racked up the final five points to secure the victory for North.
"I'm really proud of the kids," Woelfle told the Tribune-Star. "They came in focused at walk-through today and we talked about 'refusing to lose,' especially in our last home game. . . . It was a good team win."
Woelfle praised players Gauer, Johnson, Mason, Noah Crosley, Dylan Ingle and Casey Kelly as the six seniors appearing in front of the limited home crowd for the final time, while two of the student-managers also are seniors — Zach Miller and Elijah Wallace.
"Everyone contributed tonight, even those who didn't get in the game," Woelfle insisted, "because they've been good teammates."
