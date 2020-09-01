Most of the players on both teams have come through the same club system, and both of the first-year coaches have coached them there.
So it’s safe — at least reasonably safe — to assume that those two coaches were speaking in a figurative sense earlier this week when they described the possibilities for Wednesday’s Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South high school volleyball match on the Patriots’ court.
Junior varsity play begins at 5:30 p.m., with the battle for the Spike trophy to follow.
“I believe the North match will be a great fight on both sides,” said South coach Libbi Fougerousse.
“I’m hoping we show up and it’s a bloodbath,” said North coach Shelby Reed.
Now before attendance spikes to the point of violating social-distancing requirements, let’s be clear: The Braves and Patriots aren’t going to throw down at midcourt.
But the volleyball will be worth a watch anyway.
Reed’s Patriots are 7-4 after a win Monday at Sullivan and “I wish we were a little bit better [than that record],” the coach said.
The Patriots won Monday’s match with size and they have a lot of it. North is stacked at least two-deep at every position, with 12 Patriots showing up in the statistics that night.
South played Sullivan on Tuesday night and entered that match with a 2-1 record. The Braves have hit the ground running after a quarantine cost them part of their early schedule, and they picked up a Conference Indiana win on Monday in a five-set decision at Bloomington North.
The Braves may not be as deep as the Patriots, but they have a star in junior Courtney Jones, who recorded 64 kills in South’s first three matches.
Jones will be the focus of North blockers like Chloe Southard, Ella Bell and Ellie Staggs, while South middle Mikaila Sullivan will lead the Braves’ defense against North’s hitters led by Braxton Shelton.
South freshman Mia Loyd has taken her team’s setter job and run with it, while the Patriots use senior Victoria Elden on half the rotations with either of two freshmen — Carly Mason and Sadie Egan — getting the other setting responsibilities. Defensive specialists in the back are stellar too, led by Keely Davis of the Patriots and Emma Hopper of the Braves.
Both teams have every right to be exhausted. Both played eight sets on Saturday — South splitting two four-set matches, North going 3-1 in four two-setters — with the Patriots playing Monday and the Braves back in action both Monday and Tuesday. But the rivalry should inspire the players from both sides.
“I’m excited to see how [the Braves] grow as individuals and as a team,” Fougerousse said.
“I know I’ve got a special team too,” said Reed.
Wednesday’s game also is for Conference Indiana purposes. North is 0-1 in league play, having lost at Bloomington South.
