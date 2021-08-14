Host Terre Haute South and Northview battled for second place Saturday afternoon at the Braves Invitational for high school girls golf at Rea Park, with the Braves taking the runner-up spot as a result of the teams' fifth scores.
Neither was a threat to fifth-ranked Castle, however, which won the tournament with a score of 307 compared to the 365s shot by the Braves and Knights. Terre Haute North placed fifth at 372, with Linton and illness-plagued Greencastle farther back in the 13-team field that included second groups from Castle and North.
"It was not our best showing," said coach Josh Trout of the Knights, who had the third-place individual finisher — and the top non-Castle golfer — in Brooklee Bussing with a 78. "We were hoping for a lower team score.
"But it's early in the year," Trout continued, "and this is something we can build on. The others [besides Bussing] just lacked consistency, but we have four [matches] this week, so that's plenty of time to work on improvement."
"I was really happy with our scoring," coach Cara Stuckey of the Braves said. "I was happy to see a couple of [the Braves] bounce back from bad holes. Grace [Kidwell] had an 8 on one hole, but she wound up getting fourth place [with a 79].
"Castle showed why they're the fifth-best team in the state," Stuckey added. "I'm glad our girls have an opportunity to play with [the Castle girls] and get that experience."
North coach Brent Mier had to leave the tournament early because of some family health issues, so Ryan Roscoe — one of the city's better male golfers and the father of North's No. 1 player — was recruited to supervise the day.
"We're steadily getting better," Ryan Roscoe said. "This was our best round of the year. We're starting to put the pieces together and learning how to score a little bit. We've just got to keep improving and minimizing our mistakes."
2021 Braves Invitational
Team scores — Castle Blue 307, Terre Haute South 365, Northview 365, Vincennes Rivet 370, Terre Haute North Blue 372, South Knox 394, Bloomington North 407, Castle Yellow 420, Mooresville 421, Linton 436, Greencastle 481, Terre Haute North Red 483, Evansville Central 519.
Top 5 individuals — Haley Kirkland (CB) 71, Lydia Bauersfeld (CB) 73, Brooklee Bussing (Nv) 78, Grace Kidwell (THS) 79, Trinity Dubbs (SK) 79 (scorecard playoff used to determine fourth and fifth place)
Other Terre Haute South — Abi English 97, Presley White 91, Fin Sawyer 98, Gabbie Blakeney 112
Other Northview — Kyia Fox 90, Karsyn Kikta 101, Audrey Jackman 96, Makayla Beasley 113
Terre Haute North Blue — Rylee Roscoe 85, Delaney Ferres 100, Karson Hart 94, Paige Loughmiller 95, Emma Lubbehusen 98
Linton — MaKenna O'Bryan 106, Laney Lannan 101, Gabbi Flath 107, Grace Habich 125, Abby McKee 112
Greencastle — Kadence Shaner 110, Ryleigh Tuttle 120, Lilli Oliver 114, Rhylee Chavez 137, Emma Callahan 141
Next — Northview hosts North Putnam on Monday at Forest Park, then plays Terre Haute South on Tuesday back at Rea Park. Terre Haute North hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday at Hulman Links.
