Sometimes, your fate is tied to how you start. Terre Haute South didn’t start either half well against Southport on Senior Night at South on Friday.
The visiting Cardinals went on a surge to start both halves. The Braves would settle down and play even for the remainder of both halves, but those starts proved to be too much to overcome as South fell to the Cardinals 70-50 in a Conference Indiana contest.
Amariyae Wilson led South (8-15, 0-5) with 20 points as he converted 6 of 11 from the field. Daonta Wade had eight points. Talented Southport freshman Anthony Ball paced the Cardinals with 16 points and nine rebounds.
South coach Maynard Lewis noted that Southport’s big surges were tough to overcome, but he lauded the Braves’ effort in trying.
“The starts have been tough, but once the kids get going, they play so hard,” Lewis said. “We moved the ball well and took some good shots tonight. Unfortunately, they didn’t fall when they needed to, but I can’t fault the effort.”
Shot-making did play a big role in the outcome. South made 35 percent from the field. Southport converted 62.7 percent, many near the basket as Ball and company were able to get good looks.
The Braves had little stopping power in the opening quarter. Southport converted 7 of 9 from the field. The taller Cardinals were able to get to the rim without much trouble and they hit their 3-point shots.
“We have to figure out a way to match that and not put ourselves in a deficit,” Lewis said.
It was 19-3 before South mounted a response. The Braves finished the second quarter with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 27-16 at halftime to give themselves a puncher’s chance in the second half if they could sustain their momentum.
However, it was Southport (8-12, 2-3) that grabbed the bull by the horns in the second half. The Cardinals scored the first 12 points of the second half, making 4 of 6 from the field in the rally. By then, Southport led 39-16. Though South did once again settle down and play better with both teams’ starters on the floor, by then, the gap was too much.
Still, Lewis found positives.
“They had length and they were more physical than us and caused some turnovers, but we didn’t give up. We came back and at times we played some really good basketball,” Lewis said.
South next plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday.
SOUTHPORT (70) – Lezon 3-3 0-0 8, Miller 5-6 1-1 11, Dancler 4-13 3-3 12, Jefferson 6-11 0-0 15, Ball 7-7 2-4 16, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Brooks 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 2-2 2, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Snyder 0-0 0-0 0. 27-43 FG, 9-16 FT, 70 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (50) – Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 6-11 4-4 20, Cord. Hanes 1-9 4-4 7, Turner 3-6 0-0 8, Reddy 1-8 0-0 2, Apholone 0-3 0-0 0, Comer 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-3 2-2 8, Cort. Hanes 0-0 2-2 2, Mahurin 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0. 15-42 FG, 12-12 FT, 50 TP.
Southport=17=10=19=24=—=70
TH South=3=13=9=25=—=50
3-point goals - S 7-18 (Jefferson 3-7, Lezon 2-2, Dancler 1-7, Brooks 1-1, Miller 0-1); THS 8-17 (Wilson 4-6, Turner 2-4, Cord. Hanes 1-4, Thomas 1-2, Reddy 0-1). Rebounds - S 24 (Ball 9); THS 20 (Wilson 7). Steals - S 7 (Ball 3); THS 7 (Wade 4). Blocks - S 3 (Ball 2); THS 0. Turnovers - S 10, THS 12. Total fouls - S 8, THS 11.
JV – Southport 61 (Williams 14), TH South 46 (Cort. Hanes 22)
Next - TH South (8-15, 0-5) plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday. Southport (8-12, 2-3) plays at Evansville Reitz on Saturday night.
