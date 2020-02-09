If Saturday’s boys high school basketball game was the measuring stick for Terre Haute South before next month’s sectional, the Braves have a long road to travel — and very little time to make up the distance.
Plainfield, one of the favorites to reach the finals of the Class 4A Mooresville Sectional, showed South just what it’s going to take to get to that level by starting with an 11-0 run and never letting its foot off the gas. By the time the Braves collected themselves and started to play their game, it was far too late to matter as the Quakers rolled to a 79-33 that left South coach Maynard Lewis eager to move past the contest as quickly as possible.
“It’s such a long season, and you’re going to have games where you just don’t have it,” Lewis said. “This is one of those games where we just didn’t have it all the way around. You’ve just got to put it in the back of your mind and understand that the sun’s going to come up and we’re going to have another game. We’ve got to be prepared.”
The Braves (7-13) certainly didn’t appear prepared to handle the Quakers’ offensive onslaught, led by Aidan Booher’s 23 points. The Quakers (14-4), who came in averaging 55.4 points a game, finished with a season-high 79 and four players in double figures because South never found a way to get Plainfield out of its offensive rhythm.
“We’ve got to play better defense,” Lewis said. “We dug ourselves a hole when we went down [11] to start the game and we’ve got to be ready to play from the start. We gave great effort in the third quarter and were able to cause some turnovers, but we’ve got to give that same effort at the beginning of the game.”
Even in that third quarter, South still never found an answer for Plainfield’s attack. The Braves forced a few turnovers and scored 19 points during that eight-minute stretch, but it didn’t matter because the Quakers shot 8 for 14 in the period to score 21 points and overcome their ball-handling miscues.
In contrast, the Braves were never able to get a consistent attack going. Amariye Wilson, who had eight points to lead South, came the closest by hitting a pair of shots early in the third quarter to ignite the Braves’ third-quarter performance. But South’s shooting fell apart in the final frame as the Braves missed every shot they took in the last eight minutes.
That left them with their fourth loss of the season to a potential sectional opponent as they’ve played every possible opponent except host Mooresville and lost every matchup by double digits.
The 46-point margin of defeat was the biggest yet for the Braves, but Lewis said that was more of his team turning in a mistake-filled performance rather than the presence of a huge gulf between the Braves and the Quakers.
“I don’t think we’re going to walk out of this game saying they’re X amount of points better than us based on what they displayed [Saturday],” Lewis said. “A lot of it was mental mistakes, such as the unforced turnovers. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (33) – Thomas 0-2 1-2 1, Wilson 2-13 2-2 8, Wade 3-4 0-0 6, Cordell Hanes 0-9 5-6 5, Apholone 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 1-6 0-0 3, Comer 2-5 1-3 5, Cortez Hanes 0-2 0-0 0, Reddy 0-1 0-0 0, Schneider 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 10-49 FG, 9-13 FT, 33 TP.
PLAINFIELD (79) – Moyers 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, East 0-1 4-6 4, Da.Gardner 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 5-7 0-3 10, Vanderbush 5-5 1-2 11, Steinborn 0-2 0-0 0, Booher 8-11 2-2 23, Naaman 3-7 0-0 9, De.Gardner 4-5 2-2 10, Blackwell 2-2 1-4 3, Smith 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-46 FG, 12-21 FT, 79 TP.
TH South 7 5 19 2 — 33
Plainfield 19 18 21 17 — 79
3-point goals — TH South 3-8 (Wilson 0-1, Thomas 1-3, Turner 1-2, Reddy 0-1, Apholone 1-1), Plainfield 7-11 (Booher 5-6, Naaman 1-2, Moyers 0-1, Smith 1-1, Gardner 0-1). Rebounds — TH South 18 (Comer 8), Plainfield 34 (Vanderbush 7). Steals — TH South 2 (Thomas, Aphalone), Plainfield 5 (Moyers 2). Turnovers — TH South 16, Plainfield 11. Total fouls — TH South 15, Plainfield 14. Fouled out — None.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-13) plays Tuesday at Linton. Plainfield (14-4) plays Friday at Greenwood.
