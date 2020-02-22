Terre Haute North beat Evansville 65-9 in a boys high school basketball game Friday night for its second straight victory.
The Patriots did not waste any time getting in the rhythm of things as they went on a 7-2 run in the first two minutes of the contest.
North junior guard Matt Gauer led his team in scoring in the first quarter with 10 points. Evansville Harrison struggled with turnovers early, committing six in the first half. The first quarter ended with the Warriors trailing 17-14.
“The first 16 minutes of basketball is the best basketball that we have played in a long time if not this season,” Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle said.
Woelfle came into the matchup with a 1-4 record against Evansville Harrison.
The Warriors ran a press defense for a lot of the second quarter. Scoring did not open up in the second quarter until North’s junior Noah Crosley hit a 3-point shot to make the score 20-14 with 5:48 to go.
The Patriots led 35-24 at halftime.
Evansville Harrison turned the pressure up in the third quarter. The Warriors stunned North with a 17-8 run coming out of halftime.
The last seconds of the third quarter were close. Patriots sophomore Nolan White scored a 3-point shot from deep with 31 seconds to go in the third quarter, making the score 43-39. 6-foot-5 forward Terrance Ringo responded to North with an aggressive drive through that paint that resulted in a foul. Ringo knocked down both of the shots making the score 43-41 after three quarters.
“They don’t reward winners at halftime,” Woelfle said about the message at halftime.
Coming into the contest, Evansville Harrison averaged 22 points in the fourth quarter compared to Terre Haute North’s 16.
On Saturday night, North had 21 in the last quarter compared to Evansville Harrison’s 18.
“We did enough to hold on and win and that’s what it takes at the end of the season,” Woelfle said. “We just have to stay humble and hungry as we head into sectionals.”
Tied at 47 in the fourth, the Warriors' press defense was not enough as Gauer hit a crucial 3-point shot to make it 51-46 with 4:39 left.
Matt Gauer led Terre Haute North with 23 points while Dalton Sturm had 12. Junior Terrance Ringo led Evansville Harrison with 24 points.
Last season when these two teams faced each other, Evansville Harrison defeated Terre Haute North 80-71 in overtime.
The next game for Terre Haute North will be at home against Lafayette Jefferson on Wednesday at 8 pm. Evansville Harrison will host Evansville Mater Dei on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Evansville Harrison (59) — Ringo 9-15 6-6 24, Bost 5-9 4-4 15, Hooks 0-3 0-0 0, 0, Langley 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 6-7 8, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Summers 2-6 0-0 5, Watson 2-5 4-7 8) Totals 17-44 FG, 20-26 FT, 59 TP
Terre Haute North (64) — Johnson 2-3 6-9 11, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Carpenter 0-1 4-8 4, Hankins 1-1 0-0 2, Gauer 7-14 6-7 23, Crosley 1-3 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 3, Sturm 3-8 0-0 12, Ingle 3-3 0-0 6) Totals 18-36 FG, 16- 24 FT, 64 TP
3-point goals - THN 7-23 (Johnson 1-2, Carpenter 0-3, Gauer 3-8, Crosley 1-1, White 0-1, Sturm 2-6), EHHS 4-10 (Hooks 0-1, Bost 1-4, Langley 0-2, Wilson 0-1, Summers 1-2)
JV - Terre Haute North 66 (Colin Frank 16), Evansville Harrison 44 (Da’Rhyus Suggs 12)
Next - Terre Haute North hosts Lafayette Jefferson on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.