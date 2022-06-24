The continually expanding Wabash Valley will put on its annual football show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, when Rob Gibson's Gold Squad and Mark Raetz's Black Squad battle in the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
A total of 36 high schools have graduated seniors participating in the contest, and those players will be seeing some faces they probably didn't face during the regular season.
The northern boundary of this year's WVFCA participation includes players from Mattoon, Tri-County, Covington and Cascade. Schools along the southern edge include Newton, Lawrenceville, Olney and Linton. The westernmost school is probably Cumberland, the easternmost definitely Indian Creek.
Not all traditional rivals, in other words.
A glance at the Gold Roster would seem to indicate that a potentially historic passing duo — South Vermillion quarterback Anthony Garzolini and Parke Heritage's Noble Johnson — will put on a show, but that's apparently not going to happen. The Indiana State-bound Garzolini is sitting out, according to WVFCA sources, while Johnson missed most of the practice week while fulfulling responsibilities at Coffeyville, Kan., where he'll be playing in the fall.
Coach Rob Gibson of Owen Valley and the Gold Squad does not seem to be worried.
"We've had a tremendous week of practice so far," he told the Tribune-Star. "The guys are working hard and they're having a blast. We have really enjoyed the challenge of installing an offense and defense that are both simple and effective."
One of the South Vermillion players in the game has made a big impact, Gibson said, but it's not Garzolini.
"Peyton Hawkins from South Vermillion has been a huge bright spot on our offense," Gibson said. "Ryan Schultz [a tight end from Lawrenceville] has had a great week and the offensive line is anchored by Trey Herrin from Terre Haute South.
"Defensively, there are quite a few guys who have really stepped up big," Gibson continued. "Jerry McBee from Owen Valley and Jett Massey from Monrovia set the edge . . . and Mekhi Moore from South has also made a number of plays. We have athletes all over the place, and I know the other team does as well."
Raetz agrees with that statement.
"The players are excited for the game," the Northview coach said. "They've had a good week of practice and we expect it to be a competitive game."
The Black Squad's offense will have a definite Western Indiana Conference look.
"Expect Aidan Neathery from Indian Creek and Dillon White from Northview to alternate at quarterback," Raetz said. "William Newby from Sullivan and Donavin Cherry from Northview will man the running back position."
If those names sound familiar to Tribune-Star readers, the Black Squad's defensive leaders will too.
"Some defensive standouts this week in practice have been Braxton Sampton from Northview, Griffin Graham from Terre Haute North, Weston Rowe from North Vermillion and Brandon Murray from Indian Creek," Raetz mentioned.
Special teams are often interesting after one week of practice, but both squads are blessed with great punters: Peyton Clerk of West Vigo for the Gold Squad and Jaydan Miller of Linton for the Black Squad.
"As long as both teams stay healthy and have fun, it will be a successful game," Gibson predicted.
Gold Roster
Tyler Vaughn, North Central (1)
Hunter Fine, North Daviess (1)
Anthony Garzolini, South Vermillion (1)
Jeremiah Swalls, North Central (2)
Peyton Hawkins, South Vermillion (2)
Bryer Lecocq, Owen Valley (4)
Gunner Burress, North Putnam (5)
Zo Jeffers, North Daviess (8)
Braden Potters, Cascade (10)
Iysten Syfert, Cumberland (11)
Brenyn Winningham, Lawrenceville (11)
Aden Brenton, Casey (12)
Gavin Stephens, Owen Valley (12)
Jerome Blevins, West Vigo (13)
Levon Warrington, Terre Haute South (14)
Anthony Wood, Parke Heritage (22)
Peyton Clerk, West Vigo (22)
Noble Johnson, Parke Heritage (25)
Adam Keeney, Casey (27)
Gaven Followell, Monrovia (27)
Jerry McBee, Owen Valley (28)
James Mancourt, South Vermillion (29)
Ryan Schultz, Lawrenceville (43)
Distance Delph, Dugger Union (45)
Cole Perry, Monrovia (51)
Austin Dalton, Terre Haute South (51)
Ian Borst, Eastern Greene (53)
Aiden Kanouse, South Vermillion (54)
Rylan Hendricks, West Vigo (54)
Jett Massey, Monrovia (55)
Spencer Strong, North Daviess (55)
Elijah Miller, Owen Valley (55)
Colby Ryan, Cumberland (56)
Bryce Bedwell, Lawrenceville (56)
Matt Goeppner, South Vermillion (62)
Deagan Shirar, Cascade (68)
Dalton Purcell, Riverton Parke (71)
Gabe Harrison, Riverton Parke (74)
Kovey Jeter, North Putnam (75)
Anthony Crockett, North Central (76)
Trey Herrin, Terre Haute South (79)
James Hendrickson, Owen Valley (81)
C.J. Forney, Terre Haute South (82)
Mekhi Moore, Terre Haute South (83)
Head coach — Rob Gibson, Owen Valley
Assistant coaches — Connor Simmons, Cascade; Andy Olson, Monrovia; Tim Herrin, Terre Haute South; Joe Kutch, North Central; Lucas Watkins, Cumberland; Dave Stephens, Owen Valley
Black Roster
Alan Karrfalt, Covington (2)
Mason Mulvey, Newton (2)
Easton Morgan, Northview (2)
Calvin Livvix, Marshall (3)
Dillon White, Northview (4)
Nathan Swan, Marshall (8)
Ben Meinhart, Newton (9)
Donavin Cherry, Northview (9)
Dylan York, Robinson (11)
Braeden Burgener, Olney (13)
Vinny Bonomo, Northview (15)
Sammy Saunders, Terre Haute North (15)
Ben Stimler, Red Hill (20)
Aiden Neathery, Indian Creek (21)
Matthew Goodpaster, South Putnam (21)
Brandon Murray, Indian Creek (23)
Derrius White, Mattoon (24)
Andrew Maxfield, Red Hill (24)
Griffin Klingerman, Terre Haute North (27)
Keifer Wilson, Greencastle (28)
Jaydan Miller, Linton (32)
William Newby, Sullivan (32)
James Kelly, Indian Creek (35)
Matthew Gordon, Mattoon (35)
Kelby Steber, Olney (35)
Griffin Graham, Terre Haute North (36)
Rylan King, Robinson (41)
Braxton Sampson, Northview (42)
Neil Ellmore, Covington (43)
Mark Hernandez, Greencastle (43)
Carter Edney, North Vermillion (44)
Dylan Hersman, Terre Haute North (50)
Colton McKee, Northview (52)
R.C. Hall, Indian Creek (54)
Parker Pelfrey, South Putnam (54)
Tim Keske, Tri-County (54)
Donovan Debruhl, Linton (58)
Jackson Fields, Linton (63)
Clayton Nichols, Marshall (64)
Greg Reece, Tri-County (70)
Weston Rowe, North Vermillion (75)
Sam Bradbury, Mattoon (76)
Connor George, Greencastle (87)
Head coach — Mark Raetz, Northview
Assistant coaches — Mike Meyer, Greencastle; Steve Spinks, Ben Davis; Troy Johnson, Mattoon; Jared Boyll, Marshall; Jonathan Bradshaw, Northview
