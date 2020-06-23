Members of two significant athletic families in the Wabash Valley were named head coaches of high school teams at Monday's meeting of the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees, with Matt Millington taking over the Terre Haute North girls basketball team and Libbi Fougerousse named coach of the Terre Haute South volleyball team.
Millington, whose father Don played basketball at Indiana State, was the first of several brothers who continued in that sport at North. He graduated from there in 1994; one of his classmates and teammates was coach Todd Woelfle of the North boys basketball team.
Fougerousse is the daughter of Linton baseball coach and assistant basketball coach Matt Fougerousse. Her mother Jill has also coached volleyball, and her younger brother Kip was a two-sport star for four years with the Miners and a recent graduate who is on his way to Indiana University on a baseball scholarship.
Libbi isn't very old — she's still studying math education at Indiana State — but she's gaining experience fast in the coaching business. She was coaching a 12-and-under team for Greene County Volleyball Club before she had even graduated from Linton in 2016 and since then has been a volunteer assistant at Shakamak High School, coached four other travel teams and was South's junior varsity coach for the 2018 season.
"I resigned from South after the 2018 season in order to have a year in the Disney College Program," Fougerousse explained. "In January of 2020 I was hired as varsity assistant coach at South," and then coach Jessica Kent resigned from the head coaching position. "I'm very excited," she confirmed.
"I know the seniors and juniors [at South] from 2018," Fougerousse said. "I don't know much about the sophomores and freshmen, although I've heard the freshman group is pretty talented.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what the girls know and watching them grow from the beginning of the season to the end," she added. "I hate what COVID-19 has done, because I won't have as much time with them. But it should be a really fun year."
Millington graduated from Rose-Hulman in 1999 after a knee injury forced him to miss a season with the Engineers, and has been living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"We were going to move back to Terre Haute this summer and I was going to get more deeply involved in coaching," said Millington, who has coached several youth club teams in Texas. "I was planning to reach out to coach [Mike] Allen to see if I could get involved, but then I saw he had resigned."
Since graduating from Rose, Millington has worked in technology; he is with AWS, Amazon's cloud-computing business, and works from home. His family includes two girls, who are going to be a junior and a freshman at North, and boys who will be entering the seventh grade and fourth grade.
His older daughter doesn't play basketball, he said, but his freshman daughter does. She's 5-foot-10.
Millington plans to reach out in the next few days to members of Allen's 2019-2020 staff to see if they are interested in continuing. "I was waiting for [the job] to be official," he said.
"I'm really excited," Millington concluded. "I don't know if I could pick a job I'd be more excited to have."
