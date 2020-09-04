Fall of 2020 a strange season for Illinois schools

According to Marshall High School athletic director Kevin Keown, the Lions are still participating in boys and girls cross country and boys golf this fall.
But none of the usual football and volleyball can be viewed, not in Illinois anyway, a situation that has been difficult for Wabash Valley athletic directors and coaches across the state line to get accustomed to during this era of COVID-19.
“I think the hardest part of the fall guidelines for me is seeing the football players and volleyball players walking the halls during the day, knowing how disappointed they are to not have a game [or match] to prepare for this week,” Keown told the Tribune-Star.
“This is normally a time of great excitement with those activities going on and a buzz around the school and that is missing this fall for those kids. In addition to that, the spectator restrictions that are in place at different sites for our cross country kids and golfers have also been a challenge. Each site has different restrictions based on local guidance and keeping all of that straight has been somewhat difficult.”
Paris and Casey are other nearby schools that have been affected by coronavirus-related guidelines.
“The fall guidelines definitely make our fall seasons different,” said Creighton Tarr, Paris’ AD and baseball coach. “We still have tennis, golf and cross country currently going. We will have to wait until the end of February to play football and volleyball.
“Really, all of our coaches and athletes have done a great job of controlling what they can control. They all wish they were playing right now, but when the opportunity comes in February, I know those two teams will be ready.”
“The IHSA [Illinois High School Association] guidelines have created challenges for all athletic directors across the state of Illinois,” Casey AD Mike Leichty added. “Guidelines can change quickly and often, but everyone is doing their best to provide athletic opportunities for our student-athletes. The IHSA faces the same challenges that we do in trying to work within the IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health] and ISBE [Illinois State Board of Education] guidelines. There is no past experiences that help with issues such as moving a football or volleyball season to the spring. Everyone is adapting and hoping for the best.
“I believe that it is important to play any sports that are allowed this fall. A limited sports schedule is better than no sports schedule.”
Asked if they believe the IHSA made the correct calls on 2020-21 athletic scheduling changes, Keown and Tarr were torn on their answers.
“Under the guidelines that we have in Illinois, I am not exactly sure what the right thing is,” Keown mentioned. “I know this, we at Marshall High School are doing everything we can under the restrictions that we have to follow, to give our student-athletes the best possible experience while still keeping to the restrictions that we have.
“I think the nature of golf and cross country allows for competition now. It looks different that it has in the past, but these kids are getting the opportunity to compete. As far as moving sports to the spring, I am hopeful that these seasons will happen. It will definitely be different. I think the IHSA has really done a pretty good job of trying to figure out how to get all sports some kind of season while also following the restrictions that are in place.”
“It’s really strange having Friday nights in the fall free,” Tarr noted. “I’d much rather be out at a sporting event. We are all able to start fall contact days this upcoming week and that is going to be nice to be around our kids again. I’m really looking forward to getting with our baseball team after missing [last season].”
From a coach’s perspective, Paris girls and boys tennis coach Stefan Aydt considers his girls team “lucky to not have any positive cases [of COVID-19]” during the fall season.
“We’ve had a few girls who have quarantined due to potential exposures [all from non-school events],” Aydt explained. “But none of them have ended up getting sick. I think we are taking all the possible precautions and of course trying to follow all the IHSA requirements. The main changes we’ve made are that during matches, each player has two tennis balls labeled with her number that only she serves with and no other players touch those tennis balls. We also assign hoppers of balls that are labeled to groups of four to five girls at practice to minimize the sharing.
“Players are required to wear masks when they aren’t actively participating and, as the coach, I wear a mask at all times unless I am hitting with a player. We also check temperatures and screen for symptoms at every event. Tennis is outdoors and pretty naturally socially distanced, so actual match play hasn’t changed other than the extra balls and the fact that there are no handshakes, high-fives, etc... during and after the matches.
“Overall, I think our girls have done a great job adjusting to the changes and I couldn’t be happier with their attitudes and effort. They are grateful for every match [and even the practices] because they don’t know when our season might end.”
Next match for the Paris girls tennis team (2-1) will be Tuesday afternoon at Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.