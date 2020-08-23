Owen Valley sophomores Brody Lester and Christian McDonald combined for 253 yards of total offense as the visiting Patriots opened the year with a 28-6 victory over the North Vermillion Falcons on Saturday night at Gibson Field.
Lester completed 8 of 13 passes for 134 yards including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Christopher Zeilstra to open the scoring and a 5-yard touchdown pass to John Sadler on the final play of the first half that gave Owen Valley a 28-0 halftime advantage.
McDonald provided all of the scoring in between Lester's touchdown passes with a 9-yard run and 8-yard scamper as the 5-foot-11 running back rushed for 119 yards on 18 carries.
North Vermillion, which won last year's meeting 43-8, relied heavily on a ground attack as the Falcons ran the ball 51 times for 215 yards.
Leading the way was junior Jon Martin, who carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards; he produced the Falcons' only touchdown with a 1-yard run with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the contest.
Owen Valley (1-0) is scheduled to host South Putnam next Friday night, while North Vermillion (0-1) will be at home in its Wabash River Conference opener against South Vermillion, a 48-6 winner over Covington on Friday night.
Golf
• South ninth, North 12th — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South placed ninth and Terre Haute North 12th in the Roncalli Invitational at Smock Golf Course.
Sophie Boyll of South and Nikki Bonilla of North each shot 84 to lead the Vigo County golfers. Grace Kidwell added a 91 and Abi Haller a 96 for the Braves.
Team scores — Carmel 302, Westfield 316, Columbus North 316, Franklin 325, Center Grove 325, Zionsville 344, Guerin Catholic 349, Plainfield 354, Terre Haute South 374, Southport 383, Martinsville 386, Terre Haute North 409, Roncalli 426, Indianapolis Ritter 427, Indianapolis Chatard 428, Covenant Christian 486, Ben Davis 512.
South (374) — Sophie Boyll 84, Grace Kidwell 91, Abi English 103, Giana White 110, Abi Haller 96.
North (409) — Nikki Bonilla 84, Rylee Roscoe 101, Paige Loughmiller 119, Karson Hart 112, Celine Park 112.
Next — Terre Haute South hosts South Putnam on Monday at Rea Park. Terre Haute North plays Monday at Greencastle.
Tennis
• Arrows 1-1 — At Greencastle, Sullivan defeated the host Tiger Cubs 5-0 but lost 3-2 to unbeaten Parke Heritage.
Teams of Jared Couch-Koby Wood and Noah Kincaid-Hunter Pirtle both won twice in doubles for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan 5, Greencastle 0
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Holton Miller 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Scott Fusco (S) def. Eli Hardwick 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-3); Drew Baker (S) def. Jacob Carter 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (S) def. Andrew Adams-Carter Black 6-0, 6-0; Noah Kincaid-Hunter Pirtle (S) def. Eli Callahan-Evan Harris 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
JV — Sullivan 2, Greencastle 0.
Parke Heritage 3, Sullivan 2
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Ferree 6-1, 6-2; Joel Gooch (PH) def. Fusco 6-0, 6-2; Max Dowd (PH) def. Baker 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles — Couch-Wood (S) def. Mason Bowsher-Garrett McCalister 7-5, 6-1; Kincaid-Pirtle (S) def. Aiden Crum-Gavin Jacks 6-4, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan 2, Parke Heritage 0.
Next — Sullivan (2-3) hosts South Putnam on Monday.
Baseball
• Yankees 5, Astros 2 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play, Craig Harlan had two hits and an RBI, Pat Conaty a hit and an RBI and Don Dawson, Doc Stephens, John Redinger, Mike Burris and John Brag a hit each for the Volkers Group Yankees.
Terry Lewis, Tim Terry, Mike Dickey and Jim Shaw had two hits each and Andy Pickering one for the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros.
