'Extra coach' Osborn leading Marshall girls into postseason

Sadly, the timing is wrong for the perfect solution to the girls basketball coaching job that’s opening soon at Marshall High School.
Kathy Miller — and longtime assistant Dan Wilson — were honored at Wednesday’s final home game. Miller will be retiring after a 34-year career and an unofficial 533 victories so far. Postseason play for the Lions begins Tuesday in McNary Gym.
In a perfect world, Maya Osborn would step in next season, after helping lead Miller’s last team to postseason success the next few weeks.
“She’s very good with young people,” Miller said of Osborn earlier this week.
And when asked about her game, Osborn went into detail that left a sportswriter’s head spinning. She’ll be interning at a point-guard camp this summer, is considering studying sports psychology at DePauw and hints that coaching has crossed her mind. So it’s a shame she has to wait.
There’s probably a rule that she would have to go to college first, however. And DePauw wants her to play, which Osborn wants to continue doing too. And why not?
Her first point Wednesday against Robinson enabled Osborn to break a tie with former Marshall star Tammy Smelcer for eighth place on the school scoring list (”and she only got to play 12 games as a junior,” Miller pointed out about last winter’s COVID-shortened season). She’s currently averaging nearly six assists and five steals per game, plus what might be her favorite stat, her rebound average that’s between six and seven per game (she had nine against the Maroons).
The steals attest to the fact that she plays both ends of the court too.
“I love defense, even though sometimes I get in foul trouble,” Osborn said. “I enjoy watching the other team feeling like they have nothing they can do on offense, and I love getting steals and transition points.”
The board work?
“Whenever I look at [game] films [which she does regularly], I’ll see rebounds I should have gotten,” says Osborn, who’s not getting them because of her height.
Asked how tall she is, in fact, Osborn answers with “roster height or doctor’s office height? On the roster, I’m [5-foot-5]. In the doctor’s office I’m 5-3 3/4, and that 3/4 is important.”
She’s certainly big enough, Miller would agree.
“She’s a four-year starter,” the coach said. “She’s a hustler who’s gonna give you 100%. She works hard, she comes in early and she stays late.”
“I want a stranger to come in the gym when we’re playing, look at me and say, ‘That’s the hardest working player on the floor,’ “ Osborn said.
“She doesn’t like to lose. She’s a leader on the floor,” Miller continued. “She’s like an extra coach.”
Just saying.
Right now, Osborn and her four seniors teammates — Kai Engledow, Ashley Sanders, Nolee Sollars and Giselle Vital — are concentrating on postseason play.
“I think we should have a good chance to win our regional,” Osborn predicted. “We lost to Fairfield [a No. 2 seed, with Marshall a No. 3 seed], but that’s when we were still figuring our things out. We’ve been playing the best we have played, and we’re ready for postseason.”
The Marshall seniors want to give their coach a nice sendoff.
“I feel like I’m going out with [Miller],” Osborn said. “The five seniors want to make it special. We’d love to have her last season go out with a bang.”
