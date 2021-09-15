One of the hardest things any successful program has to figure out how to do is to maintain success.
That’s what Northview’s girls soccer team is confronting this season. From 2018-20, the Knights ruled the roost in the Western Indiana Conference. Northview was a combined 51-7 and didn’t lose a conference match over that period of time.
Northview was stacked. Kassidy Kellett piled up goals and had plenty of help too. Maggie Lackey anchored a stingy defense.
Both of those standouts have moved on, so how do their successors keep the fire burning?
So far, Northview is doing its best with a young team. On Tuesday at home against Edgewood, Northview controlled the match and had more chances than visiting Edgewood, but the Knights were punished by not taking all of them. Edgewood equalized in the second half and won a shootout 3-2.
It’s a stumble Northview (3-5, 3-1) isn’t used to, though West Vigo’s shootout loss to Greencastle at the same time kept the WIC standings tight.
“The evolution has been solid and consistent. With every game, we’ve gotten better, but we have to take the pressure off by scoring goals,” said Northview coach Don Bryan after Tuesday’s loss.
However, even as a young Northview team — there are 17 underclassmen — finds its way, you could see the old confidence come through at times. It came through one veteran and one sophomore who has new responsibility.
The veteran is Raelee Everhart, a senior who’s been through the best of Northview soccer. The sophomore is Emma Whitman, as she has taken on the mantle of being the Knights’ leading goal scorer, one year after Kellett rolled up 32 goals. Though there are plenty of other Knights who can lead the way, this duo can anchor both sides of the field.
In Everhart’s case, she’s a versatile and confident talent. She could easily play anywhere in the field — more on that momentarily — but Bryan has her playing center back, but in a kind of sweeper role.
Everhart is the last line of defense. Against Edgewood, she was the Knight furthest back in their defensive line. Often on Edgewood breakthroughs, she was the only Knights defender between the Mustangs’ striker and the 18-yard box.
However, Everhart never panicked, in fact, she was almost disturbingly calm. Twice, Edgewood rushed her one-on-one when she had the ball. She didn’t reflexively clear the ball out of bounds, instead, she played the ball, waited for the Edgewood forward to over-pursue and then turned her. It’s a risky move, but in the hands of the right player, it’s a move than can also take the wind of the opponent’s sails just when they appear to have hope. Everhart’s speed also helps her in the center back role as she can chase balls down and out-race opposing forwards.
“She can play anywhere. She’d love to be up top more, but it’s a team, and she has to put your strengths where we need them to survive. We do roll her up front [from center back]. She’s learned a lot and has played smart,” Bryan said.
As Bryan mentioned, Everhart will bomb forward too. She did twice against Edgewood, cutting a swath through the Mustangs’ midfield. She didn’t score on Tuesday, but she has scored five goals in the season.
“It’s kind of when I see that opening in the field and I say, ‘why not?’ Once I see that opening, wherever it goes, it goes,” said Everhart on when she chooses to attack from her deep position.
As for Whitman, she has big shoes to fill with Kellett gone. She played for Northview last year, scoring three goals on 29 shots, but now she’s the Knight most likely to score.
Still, Whitman never looked on Tuesday as if she was daunted by that challenge. Lining up primarily on the left side of the attack, but also in the middle, Whitman was the player Edgewood seemed most concerned with. The Mustangs mostly cut off her service, but when she got the ball she was dangerous.
“She’s begun to see more of the field and see what options are going to be before they happen so she has an idea of where she wants to go with the ball instead of [her teammates] looking up to have to make a decision. As a whole, the group has started to do that,” Bryan said.
Whitman, who leads the Knights with six goals, said she’s equally adept with both feet, but admitted that her favored side of the field is the left.
“I just wait for the right timing and I try my best to go where it’s best to go. I can play with both of my feet, but I like the left side, because that angle makes more sense in my head,” Whitman said.
Northview still has a key WIC match left with West Vigo, on its home turf next Thursday, and the sectional against both Edgewood and West Vigo. The Knights have time to have a successful season and they feel like they’re getting there. They’ve also understood they have their own path to blaze in their own time.
“At first we started rough because we weren’t connecting, but as we’ve worked together, our passes have become better. It’s not one person on the team passing it around, it’s looking more like a team and we’re getting more shots,” Everhart said. “We have to play our game and realize we’re not [the graduated player], but also, never forget them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.