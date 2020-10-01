People of a certain age can recall past autumns when the first really chilly day — even if the temperature wasn’t that low — felt like it was close to freezing.
That was the case for bundled-up spectators at the championship match of the IHSAA Terre Haute South boys tennis sectional Thursday evening.
But the host Braves weren’t too concerned that the temp was actually in the upper 50s (but windy) instead of 32 degrees, because they knocked off Terre Haute North 4-1 after sweeping all three singles matches in two sets.
“They came out here and left everything out on the court,” said South first-year head coach Ethan Caldwell, a Braves assistant for the previous two seasons and ironically a 2013 North graduate.
“They had one goal in mind and that was to push past the sectional. I’m really proud of how they played, particularly our five seniors.”
The Braves will face the Northview Sectional champion in the Crawfordsville Regional semifinals Tuesday.
After successful previous head coach Jami Patterson stepped down from her position during the off-season, Caldwell inherited four of seven starters from the 2019 South team that lost to Indianapolis North Central 3-2 during the state semifinals in Indianapolis.
Since 1977, South has now captured 25 sectional crowns — including three in a row and five of the last six — in boys tennis.
So the bar was set pretty high for Caldwell, but he and his experienced crew were up to the challenge.
“I wasn’t too nervous,” he reflected, “as long as no one got injured.”
Caldwell’s Braves certainly looked healthy Thursday.
“I played pretty well today,” said South No. 1 singles player Canaan Sellers, a senior who won 6-0, 6-0 after joining teammates in dyeing their hair bright red to prepare for the sectional this week. “I played better than I did during the North-South match in the regular season [Aug. 24 when he lost three games in the second set but still won the match].
“This time, I was putting my shots in and I was being patient.”
From the North perspective, coach Matt Wilson — a 2018 graduate of the same high school — mentioned that the Braves “came in with a lot of energy.”
“They played really well,” he added.
Wilson also praised Mark Hankins and James Rogge for pulling out the Patriots’ only victory Thursday (6-4, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles.
“They played really well,” the Patriots’ first-year head coach emphasized. “I’m really proud of them. They were dialed in the whole way.”
Wilson didn’t begin the season as North’s coach. Steve Hayden was originally named to coach the Patriots before the season, but he stepped down for personal reasons after the Aug. 24 North-South match.
Wilson, an assistant at the time, was more than willing to fill his shoes.
“I see a lot in this team,” assessed Wilson, also an Indiana State University student. “I see a lot in this program.”
