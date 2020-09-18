Establishing the Peck-ing order

Struggling to mount much of an offense, Terre Haute South fell behind Conference Indiana leader Bloomington South 28-3 at halftime in high school football Friday night in the Panthers’ stadium.
And that was before Bloomington South speedster Jalen Peck, who burned Terre Haute North for two touchdown receptions two weeks earlier, took over the game.
The 5-foot-8, 145-pound senior wide receiver stamped two exclamation points on the home team’s second-half performance, taking passes from quarterback D.J. Bull 32 and 90 yards to the house and helping the Panthers pull away for a 49-3 victory.
Bloomington South is now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in CI action, while the Braves dropped to 1-4 and 1-2.
The Terre Haute squad held the Panthers without a score on their first possession, then went three-and-out and returned the ball to Bloomington South.
This time, the Braves weren’t so fortunate.
Bull followed three productive runs by Jordan Tolden by dumping off a short toss to Maddix Blackwell, who did most of the work with his fast-moving legs in completing a 31-yard TD play midway through the first period.
Terre Haute South didn’t help itself by fumbling away the ensuing kickoff, enabling the Panthers to regain possession on the Braves’ 23-yard line. Three plays later, Che Hogue darted around right end, shook off a tackle and completed an 11-yard touchdown run.
Bloomington South increased its margin to 21-0, starting a 70-yard drive late in the first quarter and finishing it with Tolden’s 1-yard burst across the goal line early in the second quarter.
On the Braves’ next possession, they finally crossed midfield for the first time in the contest.
Some nice runs by Josh Cottee and completions of 11 and 13 yards by Caleb Stultz to James Mallory and Andrece Miller respectively set the table for Ashton Hayne’s 22-yard field goal with 52 seconds left before halftime.
But if you think that was the final scoring play of the first half, you would be wrong.
Starting from its own 47 after the ensuing kickoff, Bloomington South quickly moved upfield on Bull’s back-to-back 10-yard passes to Blackwell and freshman Tysen Smith respectively. That set up a 33-yard TD connection between Bull and Matt Griffin with eight ticks left on the clock, boosting the Panthers’ advantage to 28-3.
Notice that Peck wasn’t mentioned in any of the first-half highlights. But rest assured, he was Bloomington South’s second-half highlight almost by himself.
Midway through the third period, Peck took a medium-length pass from Bull at the Terre Haute South 15 and sprinted toward the right corner of the end zone for his first score, pushing his team’s lead to 35-3.
The on the first play of the fourth frame, with the Panthers facing a third-and-8 from their own 10, Bull fired the ball to Peck, who caught it roughly 20 yards upfield, easily enough for the first down.
But Peck wasn’t satisfied with that. After juking one Terre Haute South defender, he sprinted the remaining 70 yards down the right sideline for his second TD of the night.
Here’s an interesting note: Bull threw only two passes in the second half — both touchdowns to Peck. Bull finished the contest 11 of 13 for 241 yards, four TDs and zero interceptions.
Peck’s second touchdown set up a running clock in the final stanza and Hogue provided the final TD on a 10-yard run with 4:28 to go.
“We made too many errors at the start of the game and let it slip away,” Terre Haute South coach Tim Herrin assessed afterward.
“Defensively, we had a few guys go out [with injuries] and we made mistakes not filling our gaps. Offensively, we moved the ball, but we have to finish drives with touchdowns.
“I thought Caleb played well moving in the pocket and keeping plays alive. James made some nice catches as well.”
Mallory might have had the most impressive play of the night for either team when he dove to haul in a 38-yard heave from Stultz in the third quarter. But the Braves failed to produce points at the end of that drive, stalling with incomplete passes on third and fourth downs from the Bloomington South 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.