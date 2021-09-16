Terre Haute North's backline had done a pretty good job marking Terre Haute South's dangerous forward Ashton Hayne out of good scoring opportunities. Often shadowed by two, and sometimes three, Patriots — Hayne had been held to four shots with just over four minutes left in the annual North-South boys soccer match.
The Patriots undoubtedly understood that Hayne has faced this kind of defensive attention before. What perhaps they didn't realize is that South junior Grant Esper has seen it too, in one match after another, and he knew what to do when three Patriots collapsed on Hayne on South's side of the pitch with
Grant Esper’s game-winner for South against North. pic.twitter.com/pUlrIK3RII— Todd Aaron Golden (@TribStarTodd) September 17, 2021
Esper broke free for a run on the wide-open right side. Hayne saw Esper, and while keeping North's defenders busy, he dropped in a perfect through ball for Esper to go one-on-one with North goalkeeper Ridge Holder. Esper then neatly tapped over an on-rushing Holder for what proved to be the winning goal as South reclaimed the The Cup with a 2-1 victory.
Esper, a converted defensive midfielder who now plays on the right side of South's forward line with the left-sided Hayne, has seen the scenario he scored off of pop up before.
"We scored a couple of goals like that earlier in the season. Every time he looks up, I know he's going to pass that diagonal ball," Esper said.
Hayne knew what to do too.
"I knew Grant was there from the moment I got the ball, I always know what I'm going to do with it when I get it," said Hayne, who said five different goals have been scored off of that combination.
For Esper, it was the second of two goals as the Braves (5-4-2, 1-3) had just enough finishing power to slip past the Patriots in an even and often physical match.
"I was just thinking, 'don't mess up'," said Esper, when he was clear of North's defense for the one-on-one scoring opportunity. "I'm so proud of our team and how we've done."
North (5-5, 1-3) probably felt as if fortune wasn't on its side. The Patriots had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks and a 17-12 margin in shots, including 10-7 counting only shots on goal.
However, North was most menacing in the first half with its chances. In the second half, North didn't put a shot on target, though Mason Meeks-Johnson did hit the crossbar once.
"It's a North-South game and it's always going to be good competition. We started slow, our touches weren't in sync, and we were better in the second half, but it was a good game. There's not a lot of negative, it hurts, but I think my boys played well," North coach Tony Guevara said.
With both teams doing a good job marking the other's striker out of being factors — North's Will Anders got similar attention from the Braves that Hayne got from the Patriots — it was a scrappy affair. North had out-shot South 8-3 when the Braves earned a breakthrough with 17:31 left in the first half.
Winger Gavin Henning put a nice run up South's left side. Penetrating to the byline, he crossed into the goalkeepers' box. Holder couldn't deal with the low cross and it got by him. Esper was waiting on the far post and he guided it in to put the Braves on the board.
"You always have to think the goalie might drop it. I just tried to get in the best position for myself and I was lucky enough to tap it in," Esper said.
North wasted little time with the equalizer. Nicola Baiguini passed to Anders on the left side of the penalty area. Anders crafted a line-shot that slipped between South goalkeeper Oscar Vega and the near post. Anders' well-placed shot evened the score and it would remain 1-1 at halftime.
The second half also gave more chances to the Patriots. North had four free kicks that were no more than 25 yards outside of the penalty area, but three different Patriots couldn't find the mark on their attempts on goal. Much of the half was an entertaining midfield battle of wills between North's Meeks-Johnson and South's Nick Doll, but neither could deliver the decisive pass.
It took Hayne to finally put the ball in space to free Esper for the winner.
"That combination has been a factor in winning a couple of our games. They've come together and worked together on that," South coach John Stephens said.
After the match, Hayne insisted that he take and lift the The Cup. No question that his two-goal effort had earned him that honor.
"It meant everything. I put my heart and soul into it. It was amazing [to lift The Cup]," Esper said.
