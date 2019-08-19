Rose-Hulman's men have been picked third in the preseason poll of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer.
Transylvania and Hanover were picked one and two by the HCAC coaches, with 10 first-place votes each. Transylvania had 77 poll points, Hanover 76.
Rose-Hulman received 66 poll points, followed by Manchester with 57. Trailing in order are Anderson, Mount St. Joseph, Earlham, Franklin, Defiance and Bluffton.
The Engineers return four all-conference players and have 15 freshmen on the 2019 squad. The squad returns a total of six starters from last season.
The 2018 returnees include first-team all-HCAC junior defender Ethan Butler and second-team honorees Wyatt McKibbon, goalkeeper Pascal Schlee, and defender Ryan Tarr. Other returning scoring leaders are Travis Bednarek and Eric Kirby.
Rose-Hulman finished 9-6-3 overall and 6-2-1 in league play last season. The Engineers were third in the 2018 HCAC regular-season standings and lost in penalty kicks in the HCAC semifinal match at Transylvania. The 2019 regular season begins Aug. 30, when the Engineers host North Central.
Prep soccer
• West Vigo 4, South Knox 1 — At West Vigo, Corynn DeGroote had two goals and an assist as the Vikings opened their 2019 season with a nonconference win.
South Knox=0=1=—=1
West Vigo=3=1=—=1
WV — Corynn DeGroote (Abby Scott)
WV — DeGroote
WV — Torie Buchanan
SK — own goal
WV — Katelynn Fennell (DeGroote)
Next — West Vigo (1-0) plays Thursday at Sullivan.
Prep volleyball
• Vincennes Lincoln 3, Terre Haute South 1 — At Vincennes, the visiting Braves nearly won all four sets but fell to 0-2 for the season despite 20 kills by Michaela Cox and 33 assists by Jade Runyan.
Terre Haute South=23=25=25=21
Vincennes Lincoln=25=27=21=25
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 33 assists and 11 digs; Michaela Cox 20 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 2 aces and an assist; Emma Hopper 25 digs, 3 assists and an ace; Courtney Jones 16 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Mikaila Sullivan 9 kills, 5 blocks and a dig; Emma Fell 8 digs and an ace; Reagan Ealy 2 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Peighton Kennedy 5 digs; Ashlyn Swan 4 digs; and Kaylee McDonald 2 blocks and a kills.
Next — Terre Haute South (0-2) hosts Owen Valley on Wednesday.
• Sullivan 3, South Knox 0 — At Sullivan, Asia Povlinhad 19 kills and nine digs and Madalyn Rinck 22 assists as the Golden Arrows won their season opener.
South Knox=13=14=7
Sullivan=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 19 kills, 9 digs and 4 aces; Madalyn Rinck 22 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills and 5 aces; Delainey Shorter 6 kills, 2 digs, 2 assists and 2 aces; Annie Smith 3 digs and 6 aces; Sydney Hester 5 assists, 2 digs and 2 aces; Gracie Shorter 6 digs; Kendal Edmondson 5 kills and a dig; Madison Followell 2 kills and 2 assists; and Maura Secrest 2 kills.
JV — Sullivan won 25-7, 23-25, 15-8.
Next — Sullivan (1-0) is at Vincennes Lincoln on Thursday.
• Monrovia 3, Linton 0 — At Monrovia, Aubrey Walton had 16 assists and seven digs in a losing effort for the Miners.
Linton=15=18=29
Monrovia=25=25=31
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 16 assists, 7 digs, 3 kills and 1.5 blocks; Gentry Warrick 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 14 digs and 2 aces; Chaisey Wasnidge 14 digs, an assist and an ace; Jaylee Hayes 6 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, an assist and a block; Haley Rose 8 kills and 1.5 blocks; Camryn Walker 7 digs and an assist; Bailey Boyd 2 digs and a block; and Lillie Oliver a kill and a dig.
JV — Monrovia won 25-15, 25-23.
Next — Linton (0-1) hosts White River Valley on Wednesday.
• North Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Mecca, the visiting Cougars swept the host Panthers.
North Putnam=25=25=25
Riverton Parke=18=22=21
JV — North Putnam won 2-0.
Prep golf
Girls
• Northview 170, North Putnam 205 — At Forest Park, Karsyn Kikta led the winning Knights with a 39.
Northview (170) — Karsyn Kikta 39, Brooklee Bussing 41, Kyia Fox 44, JoJo Allen 46, Audrey Jackman 46.
Record — Northview is 4-0.
• Crawfordsville wins — At Parke County golf course, Crawfordsville won a three-way match with a score of 217, with host Parke Heritage shooting 223 and Attica 259.
Prep tennis
Boys
• Washington 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the visiting Hatchets won in straight sets at all five spots.
Washington 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Zachary Gray (W) def. Parker Dugan 6-2, 6-1; Owen Gray (W) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-0; Brycen Neidigh (W) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Austin Gere-Braden Kixmiller (W) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Rice-Jaylyn Rook (W) def. Dillon Grubb-Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Washington won 2-0.
Next — Sullivan (0-1) plays Wednesday at South Vermillion.
Golf
• Ace at Hulman — At Hulman Links, John Bones had a hole-in-one on the 110-yard 16th hole Monday, using a lob wedge.
Smokey Flynn and Bob Sanders witnessed the ace.
Auto racing
• Veach wins twice — At Crossroads Dragway, Jed Veach of Tuscola, Ill., won two classes Saturday in a day that included a four-hour rain delay.
The Outlaw Diesel Super Series is this coming weekend during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. For more information, go to crossroadsdragway.com or the Facebook page.
Friday's results
Scheid Diesel Friday — Joey Moore ('99 Ram) def. Josh Rogers ('99 Ram); semifinalist Zack Danner.
Saturday's results
Pro — Jed Veach ('03 Mustang) def. Jeff Shick ('78 Cutlass); semifinalists Doug Smith, Austin Tewell.
Super Pro — Rogers ('01 Mean Machine RED) def. Cody Alumbaugh ('96 S-10); semifinalist Ron Smith.
Sportsman — Veach ('03 Mustang) def. Keith Rogers ('99 Blazer); semifinalist Chad Eaton.
Republic Services High School/Junior Street — Karson Kuhn ('76 Volare) def. Gaige Brenton ('07 Challenger); semifinalist Caleb Ramsey.
Grizzly Inc. Junior Dragster — Michael Smith ('17 Halfscale) def. Patrick Thompson ('00 Junior Dragster); semifinalists Ali Phillips, Jessica Smith.
