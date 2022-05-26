What descriptive jumps to mind when trying to accurately capture the dominance that Clay City softball has had in recent weeks?
Ruthlessly efficient? Sounds right. Relentlessly consistent? Also right. Without obvious weakness? Rings true.
Clay City has won eight games in a row and 17 of its last 18 overall. Half of the contests in the current win streak have been decided by 10 runs or more.
So it was again on Thursday in the Class A White River Valley Sectional championship game — played on Clay City's drier field. The Eels coolly dispatched North Central 10-0 in five innings to earn their second sectional crown in a row.
"Basically, before the game, we were on a chat room and we all said we had to keep our minds right. We can't be thinking to the future. I think that's helped a lot. We've seen how some other sectional games have been going, so we knew we had to focus on this game, and this game only, right now," Clay City catcher Hannah Harris said.
Clay City (23-4) will play at the winner of the Bethesda Christian Sectional on Tuesday. That sectional has only completed one game and will not conclude until Saturday at the earliest. Host Bethesda Christian is the favorite.
The Eels went about their business like they always do, with dominant pitching and a lineup that has no glaring holes in it. Eight of the nine Eels who played reached base in some fashion, seven with base hits.
In the circle? Sophie Moshos faced the minimum in the five innings she pitched. She only gave up a third-inning triple to North Central's Kayla Goldsworthy — and she was erased at the plate when she tried to score on a wild pitch.
"There's so many different scenarios that can happen in the postseason. You don't hit well, pitchers don't pitch well, you make errors, the strike zone can be different, but we just came ready to play and took care of business. They don't happen like that a lot of the time," Clay City coach Jason Sinders said.
Clay City scored in all but one of the four innings in which it batted. In the first, after Lizzy Sinders walked, Harris got a hold of a Mykenzie Wence offering and pulled it left. It hit the top of the fence and bounced over for a two-run home run.
"When our energy is hype? We hit the ball," said Clay City center fielder Sinders. "It's so good for [Harris]. It's such a good feeling to be on-base and to cheer her on."
Clay City's had two four-run innings and the first came in the second. The bases were loaded with no one out after Kaylee Miller singled, Abi Shearer was hit by a pitch and LuLu Koehler reached on an error. Lexi Crabb drove home Miller and Shearer scored on a throwing error to make it 4-0.
A run-scoring single by Sinders and a sacrifice fly by Lexi Thompson made it 6-0.
With storms creating a menacing tableau in the southern skies, Clay City put four on the board in the fourth to get over the 10-run rule line. The big blows were a two-run double for Shearer and RBI singles by Moshos and Miller.
With the wind whipped up and with a storm bearing down on Clay City, Moshos set the Thunderbirds (12-15) down in the fifth to clinch the sectional title.
Clay City has only 11 players on the roster, but they enjoyed success in 2021 with a run to the state championship game. They know the drill.
"With the amount of girls we have and since our community is little? We're very close. We're all best friends and we hang out. That definitely helps. We're all into this," Lizzy Sinders said.
