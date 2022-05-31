Eels move on to softball semistate

Clay City needed a couple of innings to get its bats going Tuesday, but with Sophie Moshos pitching a gem, the Eels could afford to be a little bit patient against host Bethesda Christian in Class A regional softball play.
And when the Patriots got shaky defensively, the game got away from the home team, Clay City winning 9-1 and advancing to the semistate at North Daviess on Saturday.
The Eels loaded the bases with one out in the first inning without scoring and left two on after a leadoff double by Abi Shearer in the second.
Bethesda Christian had just one baserunner in the first two innings — and a nice two-out dig of a low throw at first by Demi Wolfe kept her from scoring — and in the top of the third inning Lexi Thompson hammered a home run into the big group of purple-wearing fans in lawn chairs beyond the left-field fence to put her team on the board.
"I think [the homer] really lifted everybody's spirits," Thompson said after the game. "We were a little nervous [about not getting ahead sooner]."
"I was more worried about our mentality and attitude [rather than the runners left on base]," coach Jason Sinders said later. "I felt we were disinterested at the beginning."
That wasn't it, Thompson said.
"The heat [90 degrees at game time] drags you down," the Clay City shortstop said, "and you have trouble staying up."
Even after Thompson's blast, the Eels left two runners on in and third and again in the fourth. And in the bottom of the inning, the only hit Moshos would allow, an opposite-field line drive by Annie Heim, got past the shoestring-catch attempt by a Clay City outfielder and rolled to the fence. Heim made it an inside-the-park homer, and suddenly the score was tied.
But not for long.
"I got on [the Eels] a little bit after [the Patriots] tied it," Sinders said after the game, and perhaps that worked. Some shaky Patriot defense also helped.
Wolfe led off the top of the fifth by dropping a double down the left-field line, and Kaylee Miller was safe on an error. Miller stole second, and Shearer provided what proved to be the winning runs with a two-run double.
Lexi Crabb got a one-out infield hit and stole second, and with two out she and Shearer both scored on another error. Thompson added an RBI double.
The 6-1 lead increased to 9-1 after two were out in the sixth on consecutive hits by Shearer, Lulu Koehler and Crabb, and Moshos drove in a run with a double.
Shearer's hit was her fourth of the game. The freshman second baseman couldn't remember if she'd had any other four-hit games, but if she did they weren't recent.
"At the beginning of the season I had some games with multiple hits," Shearer said. "I've been in a little slump, and I've been working really hard to get out of it."
"The bottom of the lineup carried us today," Sinders said. "Abi Shearer was phenomenal." Crabb was also 3 for 3 with a sacrifice.
Moshos finished with a one-hitter, getting outstanding defensive plays behind her by Thompson and Shearer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.