When visiting Northview couldn't convert a leadoff triple into a run in the top of the first inning Saturday morning, the pattern may have been set for the annual Clay County softball rivalry game at Clay City.
The host Eels got one big clutch hit by Demi Wolfe in the bottom of the third inning and — despite some giveaway defense later — made it stand up for a 4-2 victory over the Knights.
"We usually get their best game, and we try to give them ours," coach Jason Sinders of the Eels said after the game in addressing the big school/small school rivalry.
"[This game] is definitely big," coach Kathy Vossmer of the Knights agreed. "My girls don't want to lose to Clay City, ever."
When Callie Shepard drove the fourth pitch of the game to the fence in right-center, the Knights were in position to put some pressure on the host Eels and freshman pitcher Lizzy Sinders.
Instead, Sinders got a strikeout, a popup and fielded a grounder back to the circle, and the threat was quickly defused.
Shepard, in the circle for the Knights, survived a threat of her own in the bottom of the inning when Lexi Thompson singled with two out and Hannah Harris was hit by a pitch. Shepard also ended her inning by fielding a comebacker, and things were quiet until the bottom of the third.
With one out in the third, Sinders and Sophie Moshos put singles back to back. Shepard got Thompson to fly out and was nearly out of the inning, but she hit Harris with a pitch — again — and Wolfe followed with a three-run double to the fence in left-center.
Hits by Abi Shearer and Lexi Crabb and another hit batter gave the Eels a chance to put the game away the next inning, but Shepard got the final out to leave the bases loaded. Then the Eels got generous.
Karigan Krider of the Knights got to second base on a throwing error to lead off the top of the fifth and was held at third when Grace Jones singled to center — although Jones took second on the throw to the plate. Kalyn Rhea sacrificed for an RBI, but another bunt failed to get Jones home. With two out, however, the Eels committed another error to allow Jones to score, and it took a running catch by Crabb to end the inning without further damage.
"I thought we looked tired," Sinders said later while addressing his team's lack of sharpness. "We had a game last night [a 4-1 win over Edgewood] and sometimes these kids don't get to bed until 12 or 1 o'clock."
Moshos, who had fanned 11 batters on Friday night, relieved Sinders to start the sixth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Tara Pearce. Mia Thompson bunted Pearce to second but the Knights couldn't get her any further and — after Shearer's third hit, Shepard's fourth hit batter and a two-out error gave the Eels their final run in the bottom of the sixth — a one-out single by Rhea was all Northview could get in the seventh.
"We had chances and we missed chances," Vossmer said afterward. "Overall we had really great defense and we put the ball in play on offense, but we've got to find a way to push across runs."
"Kathy Vossmer's a really good coach," Sinders said after the game, "and [the Knights] are getting better every game."
NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) — Shepard p 3-0-1-0, Pearce ss 3-0-2-0, M.Thompson 3b 2-0-0-0, Latham c 3-0-0-0, Krider cf 3-1-0-0, Jones 1b 3-1-1-0, Rhea lf 2-0-1-1, Basch rf 3-0-0-0, O.Core 2b 3-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-5-1.
CLAY CITY (AB-R-H-RBI) — Sinders p-cf 4-1-1-0, Moshos cf-p 3-1-1-0, L.Thompson ss 4-0-1-0, Harris c 1-1-0-0, Wolfe 1b 3-0-1-3, Miller 3b 3-0-0-0, Shearer 2b 3-1-3-0, Koehler dp 2-0-0-0, Oberholtzer rf 0-0-0-0, Crabb lf 3-0-1-0. Totals 26-4-8-3.
Northview=000=020=0=—=2
Clay City=003=001=x=—=4
E — Miller, L.Thompson, O.Core. DP — CC 1. LOB — Northview 4, CC 8. 2B — Wolfe. 3B — Shepard. CS — Koehler. SH — Rhea, M.Thompson.
Northview=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Shepard (L)=6=8=4=3=0=1
Clay City=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Sinders (W)=5=3=2=0=0=3
Moshos (Sv)=2=2=0=0=0=2
HBP — by Shepard (Harris), by Shepard (Harris), by Shepard (Moshos), by Shepard (Koehler). PB — Latham. T — 1:16.
Next — Clay City (17-4) plays Monday at Bloomfield. Northview (6-13) hosts West Vigo on Tuesday.
