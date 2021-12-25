Since entering the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic field in 2015, Edgewood has done well for itself.
The Mustangs have only failed to make it to the fourth day of the tournament once and have only failed to win their opening game once. This year? A young Edgewood team will have a challenge to keep that record up.
Here’s five things to know about Edgewood.
5. Inexperience — Edgewood lost quite a bit of experience from its 2021 sectional finalist team. Of the Mustangs who suited in that sectional title contest against Northview, only two — Caden Huttenlocker and Zach Sims — have played regularly for Edgewood in the current season.
4. Wins so far — Edgewood (2-5) had beaten Cloverdale — a team they could have a rematch against in the second day of the Classic — and Indian Creek. Cloverdale was beaten 50-40 on Dec. 3 and Indian Creek fell 74-66 on Dec. 17.
Huttenlocker scored 24 in the win over the Clovers and Sims scored a career-high 28 in the triumph over the Braves. Another player who loomed large was Brayden Robinson, who notched a career-high 23 in the win over Indian Creek.
3. Tough schedule — Though Edgewood enters the Classic with its lowest win total since it began playing in the tournament in 2015, don’t be fooled. The combined record of the opponents Edgewood has lost to is 24-7.
2. Title winners — Edgewood’s shining moment in the Classic occurred in 2017 when it won the Classic. Coached by J.B. Neill, the Mustangs beat Terre Haute North 47-33 on the Patriots’ home floor.
Joe Kido, now a baseball player at Indiana State, Chayton Howard and Trevor Taylor all made the Classic All-Tournament team.
1. Mustang legacy — In addition to the Edgewood trio from 2017, three other Mustangs have made the All-Tournament team since Edgewood joined the Classic field in 2015. Braydon Patton made it in 2015 when Edgewood finished third in the tournament. Cooper Bybee earned honors in 2016 as the Mustangs went 2-2. Coleman Sater made it in 2020 in another 2-2 campaign.
