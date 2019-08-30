Forcing turnovers in a high school football game is always a plus, but if the offense isn’t able to take advantage of it by putting points on the board? Well, it doesn’t exactly hurt the opposition nearly as badly.
Terre Haute North made Princeton pay for its mistakes in the second quarter Friday night, turning an interception and a fumbled kick-off into back-to-back touchdowns before adding a third score on the next possession for a decisive 21-point period that led to a 38-0 win for the Patriots.
“Turnovers are huge. They’re game changers, both mentally and they just fill you up with energy,” Terre Haute North coach Chris Barrett said of the turnovers that significantly altered the game, “and then the other unit comes in and capitalizes off it. We did a good job with that.”
North was sharp from the get-go on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Patriots moved the ball with ease on each of their drives and had an opportunity to score on nearly every possession.
After turning it over on downs to begin the night, quarterback Matt Gauer found his groove.
The junior signal caller diced up the Princeton defense, spreading the ball around the field to a multitude of receivers.
He found running back Jazz Brown in the first quarter after rolling out to his left to go up 7-0.
The next possession, Gauer hit Eli Moody, who was held by Princeton defensive back Ethan Cochren, for a 32-yard pass down the right sideline for North’s second score of the night.
Moody, waiting to see who the flag was on, put his celebration on hold until the referee signaled it was in fact on the Tigers, and then proceeded to embrace the rest of his offensive mates as the band played the school’s fight song.
Gauer continued to zip the ball into the hands of Moody, as well as Deven Stillwell and Mahki Johnson, getting his team into the red zone throughout the first half, before giving way to running back Jace Russell, who punched in a pair of touchdown runs to go up 28-0 at the break.
“We protected better and he managed the game better,” said Barrett of Gauer. “He looked really good and did a lot of great things.”
The defense was just as good for North Friday night, pitching its second straight shutout.
Princeton’s eight drives went as follows: turnover on downs, interception, fumble, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, punt, turnover on downs.
“We were physical, played hard and kept them out of the end zone,” Barrett said of his defense. “Overall, they played a good ball game.”
It allowed Gauer to methodically move the ball down the field in the second half by using his arm, as well as his legs, while chewing up the clock at the same time.
North scored on Russell’s two-yard touchdown run – his third of the night – late in the third quarter to officially put the game on ice.
In order to get down there, though, Gauer threw for 32 yards and ran for 29 more, capping a night that saw him complete 14 of his 20 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 53 yards on four carries.
With the win, North improved to 2-0 to begin the young season for the second time in the last three seasons.
Princeton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Terre Haute North 7 21 7 3 — 38
THN — Brown 1 pass from Gauer (Guptill), 26.0 1Q
THN — Moody 32 pass from Gauer (Guptill kick), 10:38 2Q
THN — Russell 6 run (Guptill kick), 9:19 2Q
THN — Russell 9 run (Guptill kick), 3:55 2Q
THN — Russell 2 run (Guptill kick), 3:26 3Q
THN — Guptill 28 kick, 1:05 4Q
P THN
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 13-31 27-197
Passing 170 205
Comp-Att-Int 17-30-1 14-20-0
Return yards 19 36
Punts-avg. 2-42.0 1-41.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-25 8-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Princeton, Heidenreich 7-21, Bock 5-14, Cochren 1-(-4). Terre Haute North, Gauer 4-53, Russell 17-61, Lutz 1-2, Winchell 1-3, Corrigan 1-7, Cherry 3-71.
Passing — Princeton, Bock 18-30-0 170. Terre Haute North, Gauer 14-20-2 205.
Receiving — Princeton, Hardiman 9-69, Matthews 6-86, Koberstein 2-15. Terre Haute North, Stillwell 5-79, Moody 4-77, Brown 1-1, Johnson 3-43, Russell 1-15.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-0) hosts Bloomington South and Princeton (1-1) travels to Washington Friday.
