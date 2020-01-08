This is not exactly a Michael Jordan story, but the leading scorer in Vigo County boys high school basketball this winter didn't make his sixth-grade team.
Best thing that ever happened to him, West Vigo's Sean Roberts says.
"That kind of woke me up," Roberts said earlier this week in looking back at that setback, "and I got better each summer [after that]."
Coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings doesn't argue with the second half of that statement.
"Throughout the course of his career he's really improved," Boehler noted. "I think he may have come off the bench in middle school, but he showed a lot of improvement during his freshman year and then, between his freshman and sophomore year, he showed a lot of growth.
"He played a little varsity [as a sophomore] and he might have been the leading scorer on the JV team. He started out as the sixth man last year but he was our leading scorer, so around Christmas we put him in the starting lineup," Boehler continued. "He's put the time in, and he's put the work in."
After getting all-conference recognition last season, Roberts showed his upward trend was continuing in the season opener this year when he dropped 40 points — three short of the West Vigo school record — against North Vermillion. He hasn't duplicated that number since then, but he's averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Roberts' summer work has been consistent. If he can't find someone to play with, or a coach to work him out, he'll work on his own. "Weight lifting, getting stronger, getting stronger with the ball, shooting drills, ball-handling drills," he recited this week. He's also been on an AAU team, traveling 90 minutes each day twice a week to play with the Southwest Rebels based in Bloomfield.
All because of that snub in sixth grade.
"Without that, I don't think I'd be the player I am today," Roberts said. "I don't think I'd have had the same work ethic."
He plans to continue that summer work too, because he'd love to find a college to play for next winter. But for the next couple of months, he has other things to work on.
"I wish we had a little better record at this point," said Roberts of the Vikings, 4-7 going into Friday night's conference game at North Putnam. "I take responsibility for that [record] . . . but we've got 12 games left, plenty of time to grow and get better."
As a senior, Roberts is working on becoming more of a leader.
"I want to be the guy everybody relies on," he said, "and there's a lot more to it than just scoring. Bringing everybody together, getting them on the same page."
Boehler sees that part of Roberts' game growing too.
"There's some grit to him," the coach said. "He's hard-nosed, he plays hard and he doesn't like to lose.
"He's got a little bit of an edge to him."
