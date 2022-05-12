Second-ranked Mooresville jumped on Terre Haute North early in high school baseball Thursday night on Don Jennings Field.
And although the game was pretty even after the second inning, that was nowhere near enough for the host Patriots, who lost 8-1.
"They're a talented team," North coach Scott Lawson said of the Pioneers, "and they put some good swings on it early in the game."
One of those swings came on the fourth pitch of the contest, a leadoff homer by Hogan Denny, and when that hit was followed by an error and a double by Nick Wiley, it appeared a rout was in the offing.
But Patriot junior Jacob Purdy got out of the second-and-third, no-out situation without any further damage and struck out the first batter in the top of the second. Then an infield hit by Logan Jackson brought the top of the Mooresville batting order back up, and Purdy walked two before Wiley made it a 5-0 game with a grand-slam homer.
North had threatened in the bottom of the first when Noah Bray beat out a bunt — his fourth straight hit in the past two games — and Bryson Carpenter followed with a double. But Mooresville's Bryce Brabender also escaped a second-and-third situation without runs scoring.
After the deficit grew to five, Reece Bradley led off the bottom of the second with a double, only to be doubled off second on Braytyn Carlisle's line drive to Brabender. And that was pretty much the game as far as suspense was concerned.
Purdy pitched a scoreless third inning but was lifted after giving up a leadoff double to Denny in the top of the fourth. Jackson Thoma entered and gave up a single, then another double to Wiley — at that point in the game, Denny and Wiley were a combined 5 for 5 with three doubles, two homers and a walk — but allowed just one more hit to the Pioneers the rest of the way.
"He's been working on his changeup and tonight he was throwing his curveball for strikes, which made his fastball a lot better," Lawson said of Thoma. "I hope he can build on this for the next time."
North stranded Logan Nicoson and Bradley after one-out singles in the fourth and seventh innings. Carpenter got the Patriots on the board with a two-out homer in the sixth, but Mooresville's sophomore pitcher finished off a 96-pitch complete game.
"We hung in there and defensively we were OK," Lawson said, "but we'll have to hit good pitching to be competitive in the sectional . . . our mental approach needs to be better."
The Patriots were without senior first baseman/pitcher Alex Karr, who tweaked a previous injury in practice Wednesday.
